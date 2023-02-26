Jake Paul could face the notorious 'Drake curse' as the singer bets $400K on him

Jake Paul is set to take on the biggest challenge of his boxing career later tonight (February 26). 'The Problem Child' will face his long-time rival Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Going into the fight, Jake Paul has emerged as a slight favorite to win the bout. However, he could be at the scrub of the notorious 'Drake curse'. The Canadian singer/rapper has placed a $400k bet on 'The Problem Child' to win by knockout against Tommy Fury.

For those who don't know, more often than not, the teams/individuals who are supported by Drake going into a sporting event end up losing. The singer took to Instagram to share the betslip. Take a look at his post below:

The two have been slated to fight on two previous occasions over the past two years, however, the fight was canceled both times. But the third time seems to be the charm in this case and fans will most certainly see Paul and Fury enter the squared circle later tonight.

Jake Paul wants to become a world champion

'The Problem Child' has become one of the most talked-about names in the world of boxing over the last few years. With just six fights into his pro-boxing career, Paul has shown considerable improvement in his fighting abilities.

Jake Paul has constantly raised the level of opposition he has fought inside the boxing ring and as of now, he is set for the toughest challenge of his career so far against Tommy Fury later tonight.

Ahead of his fight against 'TNT', Paul sat down for an interview with Max Kellerman. During the interview, 'The Problem Child' was asked about his future plans and goals in the sport of boxing.

Interestingly, Jake Paul made a bold claim and suggested that he was going to be a world champion. While suggesting that he is capable of doing so, Paul said:

"I am going to be a world champion. Simple and plain, it's a clear goal and I know I can do it. I spar against world champions, I train with world champions, my coaches, two of them are world champions. So, I know I what it takes, I know I'm capable of it."

Watch the interview below:

