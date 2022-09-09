"There was no appreciation for that and I thought that was stupid" - Jake Paul finds credibility in Nate Diaz’s spontaneous opinion at UFC 279 presser

Jake Paul hasn’t been a fan of how the UFC has paid their fighters over the years. He has suggested that the MMA organization raise the minimum pay from $12k on several occasions.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and welterweight fighter Ben Askren made more money from their boxing losses against Jake Paul than what they earned from the UFC bouts.

While Jake Paul is set to face another UFC legend, Anderson Silva, on October 29, he was backed to win by Nate Diaz. The Stockton fighter shed views on Silva vs. Paul, citing how the middleweight legend is under-appreciated by the UFC. Paul found Diaz’s opinion credible and wrote on Twitter:

“Everybody has an opinion…at least this one has some credibility.”

Nate Diaz was attending the UFC 279 press conference where he answered questions on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

“I see it going in a lot of different ways. I think, they consider him [Anderson Silva] the GOAT in the UFC for a long time you know and there was no appreciation for that and I thought that was stupid and I think they would be stupid if they tryna count him out at all in this fight but I also see that Jake Paul could win or do well too. He [Paul] is young, motivated, strong, inspired to box.”

Anderson Silva, 47, dominated both his opponents in the ring last year. He currently holds a professional boxing record of three wins and one loss.

The Brazilian fighter lost his debut in 1998 against Osmar Luiz Teixeira. Silva then dived into the Mixed Martial Arts Universe and became a legend of the sport.

Upon returning to the boxing ring in 2005, Anderson Silva knocked out Julio Cesar De Jesus. He is fresh off two boxing wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, with 'The Problem Child' now standing in his way.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva might be a treat to the fight fans

Paul impressively knocked out Tyron Woodley in his last fight and has remained undefeated in his boxing career so far.

Meanwhile, Silva has looked dominant in his last two fights, including one against former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

While fans wanted ‘The Problem Child’ to face a pro boxer, Silva seems to be the closest to it.

Jake Paul’s two scheduled fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell out of the final moments of materialization. Meanwhile, Silva has remained inactive since his win over Tito Ortiz.

He will seemingly earn the biggest payday of his career by going against ‘The Problem Child’ this year.

