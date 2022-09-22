"He gon call out Muhammad Ali next"- Jake Paul gets a lot of hate for challenging Mike Tyson ahead of the Anderson Silva fight

Jake Paul has silenced several of his critics by constantly knocking out his opponents on the rise of a 5-0 active boxing journey. However, he is yet to get rid of all the hate. It seems that the boxing community hasn’t accepted ‘The Problem Child’ as a legitimate member. Fans have now freshly ridiculed him for calling out ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Paul and Tyson were previously in talks to collide in an exhibition after the former knocked out Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson vs. Jones Jr. 'The Problem Child' then beat Ben Askren in a Triller PPV. However, Mike Tyson didn't accept any fight after the exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

While Jake Paul is now scheduled to meet former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29, he has called out Mike Tyson once again. The 26-year-old said:

“Mike, where you at bro.”

DAZN boxing’s social media handle posted it and grabbed mixed reactions. A major portion of the audience slammed DAZN for promoting Paul. On the other hand, most of the people ridiculed ‘The Problem Child’ for challenging the 56-year-old. Here’s a look at some of the reactions.

Fan reactions

More fan reactions

More fan reactions

Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley in his last outing in the cruiserweight category in December 2021. It was seemingly Paul’s toughest test in-ring. Now that ‘The Spider’ Silva will face him, there's a lot more danger that can come across Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva may not be a lopsided contest

47-year-old Silva may be past his prime but can still do dangerous things to his opponents. He is fresh on two boxing wins against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC star Tito Ortiz.

Several people believe that Silva can dethrone Paul from unbeaten status. It might be challenging since Jake Paul is a much younger prodigy. However, Anderson Silva is one of the most prolific and experienced combatants in the world. Hence, he can pull off the victory at any given point.

Watch Paul vs. Silva official press conference below:

A lot is on the line for both men involved. Losing against a YouTuber-turned-boxer wouldn't look good on Anderson Silva’s legacy. Meanwhile, Paul could lose all hope of a major super fight if he fails to overpower his Brazilian opponent. So the upcoming fight is going to be a must-win situation for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far