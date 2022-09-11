"We get you’re trying to hype y’all future fight"- Jake Paul gets roasted for saying that Nate Diaz would have "slapped the s**t" out of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Jake Paul is being roasted for suggesting Nate Diaz would've "slapped the s**t" out of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

The Stockton native had his final fight under his UFC contract against Tony Ferguson. While Nate Diaz was a slight underdog heading into the fight, he managed to submit Ferguson in the fourth round of the pay-per-view headliner.

It is worth noting that Nate Diaz was supposed to take on Khamzat Chimaev originally. However, after the Chechen-born Swede's weight-cutting issues, the card was reshuffled and Diaz ended up being booked to take on 'El Cucuy'.

Following Diaz's emphatic victory, Jake Paul took to Twitter to react to the fight and said:

"Nate Diaz is a muthuf**kin legend and would have slapped the sh*t out of Khamzat"

Paul's take on a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev wasn't well digested by fans, considering what Chimaev did to Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279. A fan roasted 'The Problem Child' by suggesting that the 25-year-old was simply trying to hype up his potential future fight:

"We get you’re trying to hype y’all future fight, but chill. Mans had no chance."

Jake Paul challenges KSI to put his equity in Prime Hydration on the line

'The Problem Child' has challenged KSI to put his equity in Prime Hydration on the line if they end up fighting.

Paul is currently set to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29. Ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against 'The Spider', the 25-year-old issued a fresh challenge to his long-time rival KSI.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, he brought on his brother Logan Paul as a guest and proposed a new fight offer to the Brit, suggesting they should put "all on the line." Paul proposed the idea of putting the equity of Prime Hydration and his new company Betr at stake in a potential fight:

"This is also an exclusive. JJ, I am proposing to you that when we fight, if I win, I take half of your Prime equity. Winner takes all and I get half of your Prime equity, but if you beat me you get half of my Betr equity."

Watch the full video below:

