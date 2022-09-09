"All on the line" - Jake Paul challenges KSI to put his equity in Prime Hydration on the line when they fight

Jake Paul has challenged KSI to put his equity in his business venture Prime Hydration, on the line if the pair ever fight.

'The Problem Child' is set to fight 'JJ' this year at Wembley Stadium. Although the date or the fight itself has not been announced yet, the pair agreed to the fight on Twitter during one of their back-and-forths.

On the latest episode of his sports show BS w/ Jake Paul, he brought on Logan Paul as a guest. while asking his brother questions about his friendship with KSI he proposed an offer to the Brit:

"This is also an exclusive. JJ I am proposing to you, that when we fight. If I win, I take half of your Prime equity. Winner takes all and I get half of your Prime equity, but if you beat me you get half of my Betr equity."

Logan Paul, who was sitting right next to his brother when he proposed the offer responded:

"Oh my god, are you insane? What the f**k"

Paul retorted:

"We're putting it all on the line"

KSI is currently focused on finding the right opponent for his next fight in January. He beat Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night on August 27. After that, 'The Nightmare' made it clear that he was looking to fight better opponents when he returns to the ring in January.

A lot of names are interested in fighting the Brit, including Austin McBroom, Tommy Fury and many more.

Take a look at the clip from the show:

betr @betr Jake wants @KSI ’s equity in Prime when he beats him 🥊 Jake wants @KSI’s equity in Prime when he beats him 🥊👀 https://t.co/99OoM6aogH

KSI disregards Jake Paul's claims that he sold a higher PPV than him

KSI has disregarded Jake Paul's claims of selling more PPVs in their last fights. 'JJ' recently fought against 2 opponents in one night on a stacked influencer boxing card at the O2 Arena in London.

Paul, on the other hand, has not won since his highlight reel knockout win against Tyron Woodley last year.

'The Problem Child' started things off by tweeting:

"Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is."

'JJ' responded:

"Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same"

KSI believes his Misfits boxing card sold much better on PPV as compared to Jake Paul's rematch against Woodley. 'The Problem Child' even revealed at the time of the fight that the PPV numbers for the fight were not as high as the first fight.

Take a look at the exchange on Twitter:

ksi @KSI twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul



mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same 😂 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

