Jake Paul gives respectful reaction to first career loss against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring last night in a highly anticipated bout against Tommy Fury. Going into the fight, Fury was billed as the toughest test of Paul's career so far, and it is exactly what it proved to be as 'The Problem Child' ended up suffering the first loss of his career.

Tommy Fury outboxed Jake Paul and earned a split-decision victory at the end of a highly entertaining eight-round fight. Following the first defeat of his pro-boxing career, the 26-year-old has been very respectful and seems to have taken his loss on the chin.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to react to the fight and suggested that he would be back. While congratulating Tommy Fury and his family, Jake Paul said:

"Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back."

Jake Paul on a potential fight against KSI

'The Problem Child' and British YouTuber KSI have had a long-running rivalry. Interestingly, the two were even slated to fight by the end of the year. However, fans might have to wait longer to see these two get into the ring.

While talking about his future in the sport of boxing and a potential matchup against KSI, Jake Paul suggested that he will first try to get a rematch against Tommy Fury before fighting 'JJ.' During the post-fight press conference, Paul claimed that he can fight much better than he did against Fury and said:

"I think I gotta go get this one back and KSI is yet to fight a real opponent so we don't even know his actual skill level but obviously that is still a massive fight but I'm gonna go back for this rematch. I just talked to Tommy back in the medical room and he's like, 'let's go, let's do it again' and he's down for it. So, I think that will be the focus first and foremost. I'm gonna prove that I can go and fight a better fight than I did tonight and get that W."

