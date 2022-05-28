When Jake Paul interviewed students and families of Parkland school shooting vowing to be "part of the solution" 

In March 2018, Jake Paul posted a YouTube video in which he interviewed the families and students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This followed a mass shooting at the school that left many dead and several others injured.

The YouTuber turned boxer made some strong statements in the description of his video, where he stated:

"In my humble and respectful opinion, without a balanced and actionable approach to gun reform, mental health awareness, effective bullying solutions, school safety measures, truly teaching our youth and adults how to be more mindful and empathetic, better community-wide communication and reporting, etc., we simply cannot effectively correct the current course we're on."

The 25-year-old also went on to say that he would be part of the solution when it comes to change:

"I vow to be part of the solution and utilize my platform to raise awareness and action across the board, but we cannot focus on one issue, we must actively discuss and make progress on them all."

Watch Jake Paul's 'It's Time To End School Shootings.' below:

The video currently sits at around 5.2 million views on Paul's YouTube channel, and also includes ways to donate to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The GoFundMe page raised $10,102,900. While the amount isn't solely because of a Jake Paul video, it would have helped a little bit, given the attention the video received.

In Feburuary 2018, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 and injured 17 in a mass shooting at the Parkland school using a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Could Jake Paul face UFC legend Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul is no longer known just for his YouTube days. The American has now stepped into the boxing ring and has seen some success.

Another man who has taken up the sport is Anderson Silva. The UFC legend and former champion beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match last year.

With this information in mind, California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster believes a bout between the two isn't impossible.

Here's what Foster said when speaking on The MMA Hour:

"I mean, Jake can fight. The idea that he can't fight? I mean, he absolutely can fight. But Anderson Silva beat Chavez Jr. down there and that was close, that's a real guy. And he beat him in Mexico a while back. He's in shape, he trains hard. I think that fight's reasonable. It depends on the fight rules, how many rounds."

Watch Andy Foster on The MMA Hour below:

Silva lost his final UFC bout against Uriah Hall in 2020, but has since beaten Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak