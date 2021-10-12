How many times did Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz fight?

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz share one of the most epic rivalries in UFC history. The pair fought each other thrice. Each time, the scraps turned out to be absolute barnburners. The first two fights took place under the UFC banner while the trilogy fight was hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Ortiz and Liddell faced each other for the first time at UFC 47 in 2004. 'The Iceman' emerged victorious after brutally knocking Ortiz out in the second round. In the rematch at UFC 66, Ortiz and Liddell fought for the light heavyweight title. Liddell once again reigned supreme, picking up an impressive TKO finish.

The pair were then scheduled to clash at UFC 115, but the fight fell through because Ortiz had to undergo neck surgery. 12 years after their rematch, Liddell and Ortiz finally got the opportunity to settle scores in a trilogy fight hosted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Although a lot of time went by since they last fought each other, the bad blood remained the same.

In the third fight, Tito Ortiz picked up his first win over Chuck Liddell via knockout in the first round.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife After holding a press conference earlier in the day, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell came on stage at the Canelo vs. GGG weigh-ins to continue promoting their third fight. After holding a press conference earlier in the day, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell came on stage at the Canelo vs. GGG weigh-ins to continue promoting their third fight. https://t.co/ZnPX9ah4Rv

Chuck Liddell releases statement after being released on bail following recent arrest

Chuck Liddell has been arrested in Los Angeles on charges of domestic violence. According to TMZ, Liddell and his wife got into an altercation that later turned physical. Liddell was let out on bail, following which the former UFC light heavyweight champion released a statement on Instagram.

"Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff's department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruises and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place."

