Jake Paul just as "smart, calculated" as Floyd Mayweather, says boxing legend Teddy Atlas

Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself ever since transitioning to the world of boxing. 'The Problem Child' is just six fights deep into his professional career but has already done quite a lot in the sport.

Many have criticized him for fighting easy opponents. However, Teddy Atlas has compared Paul to one of the greatest boxers ever, Floyd Mayweather, at least in the manner he handles his business outside the ring.

In a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing coach spoke about how Jake Paul is like Floyd Mayweather:

“He’s almost been an understudy of the great Floyd Mayweather, really, and that’s a positive thing. We’re not talking about as a fighter. We’re talking about in this business, as a businessman, as a matchmaker, as a manager, just as a smart, calculated man."

Teddy Atlas added:

"Jake Paul has been every bit of Floyd Mayweather. Floyd was very smart in picking his opponents and just a genius businessman, and Jake Paul is very smart at picking opponents, and he’s a genius businessman."

Watch the episode below:

Jake Paul speaks about his fight against Tommy Fury

'The Problem Child' will return to the boxing ring later this month on February 26 against Tommy Fury. The fight is set to be Paul's toughest test of his career so far. While the 26-year-old has fought notable MMA veterans like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, he hasn't faced a pro-boxer yet.

Tommy Fury has been boxing since he was a child and has amateur experience as well, unlike Paul. However, going into his fight against 'TNT', 'The Problem Child' is not worried about Fury's pedigree.

He said in a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing:

“He’s way more experienced, has an amateur career, all of these things… More fights. You know, his whole family… he’s been doing it his whole life. I just want it more and I have a stronger ‘Why?’ [reason], because of that I think you’re gonna see the dog come out of me. I think I’ve caught up to Tommy and surpassed him."

Watch Paul's interview below:

