Jake Paul lays out his only condition to fight in the UK

Jake Paul has been teasing fans with a potential bout scheduled for next month. However, he is yet to reveal an opponent or venue for the same. It is worth noting that there has been a lot of speculation about Tommy Fury being his next opponent and the fight taking place in the UK.

Moreover, a potential bout against his arch nemesis KSI is also touted to take place in the UK later this year. While 'The Problem Child' is open to fighting on enemy territory, he seems to have a condition that needs to be fulfilled for him to do so.

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to suggest that he'll only be fighting in the UK if the British Boxing Board of Control sanctions the bout:

"When I fight in the UK it will only be if it’s sanctioned by @BBBofCuk - that’s the governing body of pro-boxing in the UK."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul When I fight in the UK it will only be if it's sanctioned by @BBBofCuk - that's the governing body of pro-boxing in the UK.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI's win over Faze Temperrr

KSI returned to the boxing ring this past weekend against Faze Temperrr. The Brit made sure to make a statement with his performance and knocked out his opponent within the first round of the fight.

While the boxing world was pleased with KSI's performance. Jake Paul wasn't too impressed with what he saw from his potential future opponent. 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter immediately after the fight and shared his thoughts on the same by posting:

"I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.

It is worth noting that KSI and Jake Paul have been at odds for years. While the Brit was absent from the boxing scene for a while, 'The Problem Child' went on to become a prominent name in the world of boxing.

KSI's recent win over Faze Temperrr has certainly added to the anticipation for a potential bout between the Brit and Paul. That said, it will be interesting to see if and when the two get in the squared circle and settle their rivalry once and for all.

