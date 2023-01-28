On Wednesday, Jake Paul’s promotion company announced that they have added super-middleweight title contender Shadasia Green to their roster of athletes.

The announcement also included that she will be facing Elin Cederroos (8-1-0) for the IBF and WBA World Championship titles on her debut for the promotion in a 10 round bout, as part of the Serrano vs. Cruz undercard, live on DAZN. The winner between Green and Cederroos will become the WBC’s mandatory challenger and go on to face the fully unified super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews for the WBC title.

Green is ranked No.6 in the world as a super middleweight and No.3 in the US. The 33-year-old boxer has a record of 11-0-0, and 10 wins by way of knockout. In her most recent showing, she stopped Venezuelan Ogleidis Suarez in round five of the eight-round bout as part of the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. In 2022, the Paterson native TKO’d Celia Rosa Sierra and Angelica Lopez Flores in the third and first round.

As an amateur boxer, Green won a Silver medal at the 2016 World Championships in Kazakhstan. The college basketball star made her pro debut in 2019. “The Sweet Terminator” spoke about her partnership with MVP in a press statement, it read:

“My motto is ‘be phenomenal or be forgotten’ – a mantra that fits so perfectly with the team that Jake and Nakisa have created, We’re striving for greatness together and I can’t wait to work side-by-side with them for this next phase of my career. My first fight against Cederroos will further cement my place among these other incredibly talented MVP fighters.”

Jake Paul’s promotion set for another blockbuster women's boxing event

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has announced Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, which is set to take place on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The event will be MVP's second blockbuster event for women's boxing, after the promotion of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano alongside Matchroom Sports, which took place in Madison Square Garden in April of 2022.

The main event will see seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz fight for the undisputed featherweight title. In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled will face each other for the undisputed super featherweight belt and Skye Nicolson against Tania Alvarez for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title.

