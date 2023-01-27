Jake Paul and MVP set to promote women's boxing prospect Shadasia Green

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions have added Shadasia Green to their roster.

'The Problem Child' is expected to return to the ring next month in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury. 'TNT' has been slated to fight Paul on two prior occasions but withdrew from both matchups for varying reasons.

Nonetheless, the two undefeated stars are hoping that the third time will be the charm. Unsurprisingly, Paul will likely have some of the Most Valuable Promotions signees on his undercard.

Their latest signing was revealed earlier today - women's boxing prospect Shadasia Green. The 33-year-old is coming off a stoppage victory over Ogleidis Suarez in October. The bout was on the undercard of Paul's outing against Anderson Silva.

The undefeated prospect is currently slated to challenge for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Title next month against Elin Cederros at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Interestingly enough, Shadasia Green's next outing will come on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez. Serrano, aka 'The Real Deal', is known for her friendship with Paul and was the first signing to Most Valuable Promotions.

See the announcement from MVP below:

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions



Shadasia is a super-MW & ranked #1 by the WBC and IBO, and #2 by the WBA.



She will be making her MVP debut as a part of the MVP welcomes our newest athlete Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” to the family.Shadasia is a super-MW & ranked #1 by the WBC and IBO, and #2 by the WBA.She will be making her MVP debut as a part of the #SerranoCruz card & will face former IBF/WBA world champion Elin Cederroos. MVP welcomes our newest athlete Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” to the family.Shadasia is a super-MW & ranked #1 by the WBC and IBO, and #2 by the WBA.She will be making her MVP debut as a part of the #SerranoCruz card & will face former IBF/WBA world champion Elin Cederroos. https://t.co/nMkIoBveAH

Who else is signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions?

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is making moves with Most Valuable Promotions.

Every boxer seemingly has their own promotion, however, very rarely do they have a large roster of talent. The closest example is likely Mayweather Promotions, which Floyd Mayweather runs. However, 'Money' doesn't have much top-tier talent outside of Gervonta Davis in his company.

However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has decided to become as successful a promoter as he is a boxer. Since beginning his own boxing journey, Paul has signed several big names.

His first signing was Amanda Serrano in 2021. 'The Real Deal' fought on Jake Paul's undercard against Tyron Woodley that August. The two quickly became friends and training partners, which led to the signing.

Next up was Alex Wassabi. A fellow YouTuber, he defeated KSI's brother, Deji, in his first boxing match last year, which led to his signing. He's currently slated to face another content creator, IDubbz, at Creator Clash 2 in April.

Lastly, 'The Problem Child' signed Ashton 'H20' Sylve prior to his fight against Anderson Silva last October. The 18-year-old is currently viewed as one of the best prospects in boxing.

Now, with the signing of Shadasia Green, MVP has grown even more. However, it's likely Jake Paul isn't done scouting for talent.

Poll : 0 votes