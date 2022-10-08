Why did Jake Paul offer Draymond Green $10 million after he violently punched his teammate Jordan Poole 

Jake Paul offered Draymond Green $10 million for a boxing match after footage of the Power Forward punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, was leaked.

The video went viral, garnering millions of views across all social media sites. It is all the boxing world has been talking about. In the video, Green approaches Poole during a practice session and pushes him.

The 23-year-old then shoves him back after he comes close and then looks away. Green then sucker-punches him, knocking him down, before players and staff rush to the scene to separate the two.

Take a look at the video obtained by TMZ:

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, has made an offer to Draymond Green following the incident:

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green"

Jake Paul's Promotional company organizes boxing cards and events with other promotions. He has offered the NBA star a spot in his next event, and a payment of $10 million excluding the PPV and ticket sales. Despite being 32-years-old, Green played a key role in the Golden State Warriors Championship run last season and does not look to retire from the sport anytime soon.

Take a look at the tweet:

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green"

Jake Paul believes he would knock out Draymond Green in a boxing fight

Jake Paul claims he can beat Drayond Green in a boxing match. 'The Problem Child' is 5-0 as a professional boxer and is currently set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. After Paul gave Draymond a fight offer, fans in the comments section started saying the NBA player could beat 'The Problem Child'.

Paul responded to the comments:

"To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round."

While it is highly unlikely that Paul will fight Draymond Green anytime soon, Green could give some boxers a run for their money if he can use his punching power shown in the video. 'The Problem Child' has fought an NBA player before in Nate Robinson, and will not shy away from another fight against a professional athlete.

"To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round."

