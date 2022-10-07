Breaking: Shocking footage emerges of Draymond Green viciously punching Jordan Poole in Golden State Warriors' practice

It seems like the Golden State Warriors have downplayed the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ Sports has released a video of the incident that happened on Wednesday during the team's practice.

In the video below, Poole was standing underneath the basket and looked like he was talking trash to Green. A few seconds later, the former Defensive Player of the Year got in Poole's face. The young guard pushed his teammate with two hands to the chest.

Green clearly didn't like it as he responded with a quick, vicious right hand to the face. The punch knocked Poole to the ground with Green standing on top of his teammate. That's when coaches and players intervened and went to pull Green off of Poole.

The tension between Green and Poole has been brewing since last season. They got into a shouting match in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green apologized to Jordan Poole, teammates and staff

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers revealed to reporters on Thursday that Draymond Green has apologized for his actions. Green spoke to the team, including Jordan Poole, and coaching staff. Myers also noted that the four-time champ might not get suspended for his actions.

"It's the NBA. It's professional sports," Myers said. "These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning.

"Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that."

Green was not present for the Warriors' practice on Thursday, but head coach Steve Kerr expects him to be back on Saturday. The Warriors were also adamant in handling the matter internally.

