"I turned down $40 million"- Jake Paul opens new company BETR for sports media content factory, sports betting, and online casino

Jake Paul has opened up his new business venture, BETR. The newly formed company will focus on two verticals of the sports industry: first, sports media, and second, online sports betting.

In a video recently posted on his social media for the launch of BETR, Jake Paul revealed that he turned down $40 million from an already existing sports betting platform in order to revolutionize the space with his own company. Moreover, 'The Problem Child' is set to start his own weekly sports show called BS. He said:

"I turned down 40 million dollars. Here's why - I single handedly revived boxing, now its time to revinent the sports landscape with my new company, BETR. I got this sh*t tatted on my leg — this is how much this company means to me."

betr @betr WELCOME TO BETR WELCOME TO BETR ⚡️ https://t.co/fgijAh3QX8

'The Problem Child' will be joined in the venture by sports betting entrepreneur Joey Levy. BETR is said to be the first direct-to-consumer sports betting platform with a focus on micro-betting.

Jake Paul explains what "micro-betting" is

Shortly after announcing the launch of BETR, Paul explained the term micro-betting, which is touted to be a game changer in the sports betting industry brought in by his new company.

In the introductory video, the 5-0 boxer revealed that bettors will now be enabled to place their desired bets on various different facets of the game such as drives, score, and more — all in real time.

“Instead of placing a bet on who will win a game and waiting for hours and hours waiting for the game to be over, our app allows you to bet on every single play, score, drive, and player in real-time."

'The Problem Child' also spoke about the time he was presented with the app and revealed that it was instantly more fun than its counterparts. Jake Paul said:

"The first time I played this app, the whole time I am sitting there screaming at the TV [and] having so much fun guessing if the [Cleveland] Browns were going to run or pass, whether there was going to be a first down or not, if Odell Beckham was going to get a touch or not, and whether there was going to be a touchdown. Every single moment of the game is exciting, and BETR is the best app for this — at that moment I needed a share in this app.”

Watch the announcement video for BETR below:

