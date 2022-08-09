Jake Paul explains how to do micro betting in his company BETR

Yesterday, Jake Paul teased that he would have an announcement today on his Twitter account. The announcement has come — Paul has launched Betr.

Betr has two facets to its company. Paul aims to change the way sports are presented and will interview athletes and create sports media content. Betr's other aim is to disrupt the bookmaking industry by offering micro-betting.

In the introductory video, Paul criticized YouTubers and influencers (that he did not mention by name) for advertising online crypto-casinos. ‘The Problem Child’ referred to these as scams and claimed that he would introduce a legitimate sports betting platform.

Paul described how micro-betting works and said:

“Instead of placing a bet on who will win a game and waiting for hours and hours waiting for the game to be over, our app allows you to bet on every single play, score, drive, and player in real-time."

Paul explained how the app works with an in-real-life example and added:

“The first time I played this app, the whole time I am sitting there screaming at the TV, having so much fun guessing if the [Cleveland] Browns were going to run or pass, whether there was going to be a first down or not, if Odell Beckham was going to get a touch or not, and whether there was going to be a touch-down. Every single moment of the game is exciting, and Betr is the best app for this — at that moment I needed a share in this app.”

Jake Paul and co-founder Joey Levy have raised $50 million in funding for the new betting platform. Levy has a history in the sports-betting industry and was a co-founder of Simplebet. Other names with industry experience such as Alex Ursa, a former senior product director at FanDuel, are involved in the project.

Fans speculated about what Jake Paul’s announcement was, but no one expected a betting company

After Jake Paul claimed that he had an announcement, fans had multiple theories about what he would announce next. One of the most popular theories was a potential fight with Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer-turned-influencer has experienced a dramatic rise on social media as of late. Tate has also called out Paul in the past.

Others suggested that Paul would fight on the undercard of KSI's bout with Swarmz.

One fan even suggested that he would launch an energy drinks company to rival his brother and KSI's Prime Hydrate.

In the end these predictions all ended up missing the mark, which could speak to the user base (or lackthereof) that Betr will find waiting for it upon release.

