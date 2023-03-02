Jake Paul opines Anderson Silva was "tougher" opponent than Tommy Fury

Jake Paul believes his loss to Tommy Fury was self-inflicted above all else.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' finally faced off in Saudi Arabia over the past weekend. Despite a WBC cruiserweight championship fight between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack being on the undercard, fans instead had their focus on the headliner.

Those eyeballs were on the two celebrity boxers thanks to the two preceding years of build-up. Paul and Fury were slated to fight on two prior occasions, with the latter withdrawing from both matchups. With those pullouts and a lot of trash talk, fans were tuning in on Sunday.

In the main event, Jake Paul came up short against Fury. The Brit used his length and reach to control the bout and jab away at the YouTuber. While he was able to get a knockdown in the eighth and final round, it was too late for Paul. He wound up losing by a decision.

In a recent edition of his podcast, BS w/Jake Paul, he recapped his loss. According to the YouTuber, his loss to the Brit was mostly self-inflicted. Paul even opined that Anderson Silva, whom he fought last October, was tougher than Fury.

He stated:

"I was sick for four weeks of this nine-week camp. Jet lagged for another week. What's p***ing me off is that it had nothing to do with him. He wasn't that great at all. I think Anderson Silva was tougher than him."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul praises Tommy Fury

While he might be annoyed he lost to him, but Jake Paul is happy for Tommy Fury.

Things got a bit dark in the rivalry between 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT'. While the two naturally talked trash at first, things quickly got personal. Paul routinely mocked Fury's family, as well as his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

With that in mind, few would've expected the two to be on good terms after fight night. While they're still not going to be friends thanks to the possibility of a rematch, Jake Paul did seemingly bury the hatchet on his podcast.

During a discussion about his loss, the YouTuber stated that he was happy for Tommy Fury. Paul explained:

"He's definitely blossomed, overnight superstar. It's great for him. I think he's a good kid. We spoke in the locker room. He seems very level-headed, down to Earth. I have respect for the guy. I'm happy for him."

Poll : 0 votes