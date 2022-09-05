"Agassi 2.0" - Jake Paul praises Nick Kyrgios after his win over Daniil Medvedev at the US Open

Jake Paul praised Nick Kyrgios for his win over World No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 at the US Open. Medvedev was the defending champion and one of the favorites to win the Open. The Australian entered the tournament as the 23rd seed and was in the form of his life. However, no one expected him to beat the defending champion in a grand slam.

'The Problem Child' first tweeted out just before the match, saying:

"Let’s go @NickKyrgios"

After the match, Paul tweeted out saying tennis should embrace Kyrgios and even went on to call him "Andre Agassi 2.0":

"Aussie Aussie Aussie. Kyrrrrrgiooooos. Tennis should embrace Kyrgios. Agassi 2.0"

Nick Kyrgios was ecstatic after his win over the reigning champion and current World No.1. He spoke in his post-match interview, describing how happy he was to finally be able to perform in New York:

"I'm just glad I'm able to show New York my talent. Honestly, I haven't had many good trips here, to be honest, I haven't played great tennis. So I'm really glad I'm able to show you guys the work and the dedication finally. Took me 27 years."

With his win over Medvedev the Australian secured his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament where he will face Karen Khachanov. Kyrgios is on his quest to win his first ever singles Grand Slam.

US Open Tennis @usopen



@NickKyrgios "I'm just finally glad I'm able to show New York my talent." "I'm just finally glad I'm able to show New York my talent."💙 @NickKyrgios https://t.co/wyQ1JENrfw

Jake Paul reveals Tyreek Hill slid into his girlfriend Julia Rose's DMs

Jake Paul recently brought on Tyreek Hill as a guest on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul. The Miami Dolphins receiver spoke about everything from his move to the Dolphins to how he slides into direct messages (DMs) on Instagram. A week after revealing his secrets on the podcast, Paul revealed that the Wide Receiver used the same trick to slide into his girlfriend Julia Rose's DMs:

"If you haven't seen the episode with Tyreek Hill, he said (If I'm DM-ing a girl, my main pickup line is....I be like, don't forget about me). Look at this bro, DMs Juli, don't forget about me. Tyreek you dirty dog."

Paul and his guest Rick Ross had a laugh over the Wide Receiver's antics. But it was all fun and games, Hill did not have any other intentions by DM-ing Julia Rose.

Edited by Allan Mathew