Tyreek Hill reveals genius pickup line that baits women into responding to his DMs

Tyreek Hill recently appeared on an episode of BS with Jake Paul, a weekly sports podcast that streams on the Betr app. Betr is owned and operated by Jake Paul, while the show is also co-hosted by DCUT.

Paul and DCUT discussed many different things with Tyreek Hill on a recent episode. While many of them were related to the NFL, they talked about a wide variety of topics.

Paul asked Hill what his go-to pick-up line is when he slides into someone's DMs. Hill said he doesn't DM often, but when he does, he has this specific signature line that he always opens the conversation with.

"Don't forget about me."

While this may seem like an odd choice at first, Hill continues by explaining the reasoning behind why he believes it's the perfect line. He elaborated on why it's all he has to say to spark the conversation.

"Think about that. She gon' DM me back and say, 'What do you mean?' It's like she took the bait."

betr @betr



I don’t think anyone is forgetting about you Tyreek gave us his go-to pick up lineI don’t think anyone is forgetting about you @cheetah Tyreek gave us his go-to pick up line 💀I don’t think anyone is forgetting about you @cheetah https://t.co/KSRJONMPUc

This is clearly an unconventional approach, but Hill makes a great point. If the goal is to start a conversation with the DM recipient, the first step is to get them to answer the initial message. It appears Hill has found somewhat of a loophole to accomplish what he sets out to do.

Tyreek Hill's speed enables him to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons so far while also being chosen as a first-team All-Pro three times.

Hill has established himself as one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL, including leading the league in yards per touch twice. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, Hill has elevated his game to another level. He has recorded at least 87 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in three of the last four seasons.

Hill faces a brand new challenge ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. He will play for a different team for the first time in his career after being traded to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. His biggest hurdle will be recreating the type of connection he had with Mahomes, with Tua Tagovailoa.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit BS with Jake Paul, Tyreek Hill, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12