3 reasons why Chiefs should target Odell Beckham Jr. to replace Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in a shocking move during the 2022 NFL offseason. In six seasons with the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill has accumulated a massive 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns while being selected to the Pro Bowl every year and earning three first-team All-Pros.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

Tyreek Hill is one of the most dangerous weapons in the entire NFL and has been one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets in the Chiefs' passing game. He now joins the Miami Dolphins for the 2022 NFL season as the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history by AAV. His departure leaves the Chiefs with a massive void in production.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith I think Tyreek Hill will miss Patrick Mahomes more than Patrick Mahomes misses Tyreek Hill. I think Tyreek Hill will miss Patrick Mahomes more than Patrick Mahomes misses Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs have already signed JuJu Smith-Schuster during the 2022 free agency period, but they will probably need to do more to replace Tyreek Hill. One potential option that makes sense for them is Odell Beckham Jr., an unrestricted free agent. Here are three reasons why the Chiefs could potentially target Beckham.

Why Odell Beckham Jr. makes sense as a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Proven wide receiver who plays on the outside

What the Chiefs are currently missing after Tyreek Hill's departure is a perimeter wide receiver, and that's where Beckham does most of his work. This will allow JuJu Smith-Schuster to line up in the slot on most plays, where he lined up for most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham fills an area of need within their scheme.

#2 - Relatively cheap price tag

When Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams last season, he signed a cheap contract worth just 1.25 million dollars against the salary cap. He worked out a deal with the Rams that paid him more based on incentives, allowing the organization more flexibility with their cap. It could be a solid bargain if he is willing to take a similar deal with the Chiefs.

#3 - Motivated to play for a contender with an elite quarterback

When Beckham joined the Rams last season, he elevated his play on the field and his motivation to help them win a Super Bowl, which they achieved. The Chiefs are considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, and Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, so Beckham would be similarly motivated if he were to join them.

Edited by Piyush Bisht