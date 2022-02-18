How Odell Beckham Jr. bagged $3 million bonus just months after joining Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. began the 2021 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns. After his reported displeasure with the organization and quarterback Baker Mayfield, he forced his way out in the middle of the season.

On November 11th, he officially signed a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams for the rest of the campaign.

The details of the contract were structured in a way that focused more on incentives than it did base salary. The Rams didn't have a ton of salary cap space available and only wanted to sign Beckham Jr. if he was fully committed.

They needed someone who could be a key contributor in their pursuit of postseason success and ultimately a Super Bowl championship.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN. THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN.

Odell Beckham Jr. accepted the Rams offer because his goal was also to win a Super Bowl championship. He received very little guaranteed money, including just 1.25 million dollars for the one year contract.

The incentives that were built in and agreed upon were based on the common goal of advancing as far as possible in the NFL playoffs.

The Rams agreed to pay Beckham Jr. $500,000 for a win in the Wild Card round, $750,000 for a win in the Divisional Round, and $750,000 for a victory in the Conference Championship game.

To top it all off, he would earn an even one million dollars for a Super Bowl victory. The total incentives added up to three million dollars.

CamFrom🇨🇦 @camfromcanada3 “We wouldn’t be champ without Odell Beckham”



Sean McVay



“We wouldn’t be champ without Odell Beckham”Sean McVayhttps://t.co/slLOZ09Nbl

The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals on their way to a Super Bowl LVI victory.

The four victories earned Beckham Jr. three million dollars in incentives for the 2021 NFL season, in addition to the 1.25 million dollars that were guaranteed. Beckham Jr. won his bet on the Rams' success and helped them achieve all of it.

Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2021 NFL Playoffs

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Beckham Jr., he immediately became a red zone target for Matthew Stafford in the passing game. He recorded five receiving touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams.

He elevated his game even further in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, becoming one of the most important offensive weapons on the team.

In the Rams' four postseason victories, Odell Beckham Jr. accumulated 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

He scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Super Bowl, helping his own cause to earn his three million dollar bonus.

Edited by Adam Dickson