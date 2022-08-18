How has Patrick Mahomes spent his $500 million contract? 5 Most expensive purchases by Chiefs star so far

Patrick Mahomes made NFL history in 2020 when he signed a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. His 10-year extension was worth $450 million, bringing his total contract value to $503 million. It's the largest total contract in American sports history and the second largest ever in the entire world of sports, trailing only soccer superstar Lionel Messi's contract with his former club FC Barcelona.

Mahomes has wasted little time making good use of his massive payday, putting his money to work in many different areas, including personal luxuries and business investments.

Here are five of the biggest purchases he's made since signing his record-breaking contract.

#5 - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' wedding

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has been dating Brittany Matthews since they were teenagers. They remained together through high school and made it work long-distance in college and beyond. Matthews eventually joined him in Kansas City, and they officially got married during the 2022 NFL offseason.

While the exact amount is unknown, it has been estimated that Mahomes spent nearly a million dollars on the engagement ring. The couple also had an extravagant ceremony and expensive honeymoon, so the total cost was likely well over a million dollars, all included.

#4 - Luxurious lifestyle

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has admitted to his fascination with luxury cars and has added several to his personal collection. After signing his contract, he bought himself a Ferrari and purchased a Lamborghini for his wife, with the two cars costing nearly $600,000 combined. He also reportedly owns a Genesis and a custom Rolls Royce.

Mahomes also has a collection of watches, including a rare and expensive Rolex. The entire collection is estimated to be worth more than a million dollars.

He also has a massive sneaker collection of around 200 rare pairs. His contract has brought him and his family a life of luxury.

#3 - Property in Kansas City

Capital One's The Match VI - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes currently owns two separate homes that have been reported. He purchased a house in the Kansas City Area for nearly $2 million, apparently worth much more now that he has done extensive renovations.

He also owns a house in his home state of Texas, which was listed for more than $4 million before he bought it.

In addition to his two homes, Mahomes also recently purchased an eight-acre plot of land near Kansas City. He is currently building a new home, which will reportedly include a football field in his backyard for training sessions and will be close to some of his favorite golf courses.

#2 - Business ventures and investments

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been involved in many different business ventures while investing his money in start-ups and various other projects. Some of his biggest investments include Hyperice, a brand for athletic recovery products, and Whoop, a fitness tracker app similar to Fitbit.

Mahomes has also partnered with Whataburger, a highly popular burger chain, especially in his home state of Texas. He has signed on with the franchise to bring 30 locations to the Missouri and Kansas area over the next seven years. He is now one of their biggest partners and integral to their growth.

#1 - Sports franchise ownership

The Mahomes family at a Sporting Kansas City game

Mahomes has further planted himself within the city of Kansas City by buying into the ownership group of several local major professional sports teams. He purchased ownership stakes in the Sporting Kansas City soccer team from the MLS and the Kansas City Royals baseball team in the MLB.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews, is also a professional sports franchise owner. She purchased an ownership stake in the Kansas City Current soccer team in the NWSL. The Mahomes family has become an integral part of Kansas City.

