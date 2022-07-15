How long have Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews been together? Timeline of couple's relationship

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are among the most popular celebrity couples that have captured the attention of the general public. While they often make headlines as a power couple, they come from humble beginnings at a typical starting point for a relationship.

Mahomes and Matthews met in 2011 when they were both teenagers attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. They officially began dating in March 2012 when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior. The two were both exceptional athletes in high school, which they say sparked their interest in each other.

Matthews graduated from high school in 2013 and chose to attend the University of Texas at Tyler, where she would play soccer. Mahomes graduated a year later and decided to attend Texas Tech University, where he would play baseball and football. Despite attending different colleges and managing busy schedules with school and sports, the two remained together.

Matthews graduated college in 2017, which ended up being a huge year for each of their athletic careers as they both went pro. Matthews signed with a professional soccer team in Iceland, while Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite being located across the globe, their relationship remained strong.

Brittany Matthews eventually moved back to the United States and joined Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. At the time, he was quickly becoming a rising star in the NFL after being named the starting quarterback for the Chiefs.

He won the NFL MVP award in the 2018/19 season and followed that with a Super Bowl victory in the 2019/20 season. Matthews was in attendance for the game, which Mahomes was named the MVP of.

When did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews get married?

Mahomes Wedding, Image Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

In September 2020, the Chiefs held a ring ceremony for their Super Bowl victory. Immediately following the presentation, Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews at Arrowhead Stadium and they got engaged. After ten years together and about a year and a half of being engaged, they married in March 2022. They held a private wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple has firmly planted their roots in the city of Kansas City, being involved with many charities and investing in several businesses. They also own shares of three professional sports franchises in the area. They have a stake in the Kansas City Royals in the MLB, Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, and the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews kids

The Mahomes Family, Image Credit: Us Weekly

About a year prior to Mahomes and Matthews getting married, they welcomed their first daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes into the world in February 2021.

Mahomes and Matthews announced in May 2022 that they are expecting their second child together. About a month later, they announced that they will be having a boy this time, who is expected to arrive later in 2022.

