3 NFL QBs who married their high school sweethearts ft. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

NFL players are celebrities in addition to being superstar athletes. They are highly-recognized public figures that receive the same amount, if not more, of media time than famous people in other fields. Their fame and wealth demands a ton of attention and opens doors for them to be included in the most elite and exclusive circles with other celebrities.

The celebrity status of NFL players often leads them to form relationships with other famous people, including romantic ones. While many of them end up marrying other notable public figures, others go in the complete opposite direction.

Sometimes NFL players will remain committed to the same person they were in a relationship with prior to becoming famous. Rather than moving on to someone new within one of the most exclusive celebrity circles they now belong to. Here are three NFL quarterbacks who married their high school sweethearts.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews met when they were both attending the same high school in Texas. They were both outstanding athletes and continudo to do so in college. Mahomes played football and baseball at Texas Tech while Matthews played soccer at Texas.

Brittany Matthews became a professional soccer player in Iceland following college, while Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews eventually moved back to the United States to become a fitness trainer and Mahomes proposed to her in 2020. They officially married during the 2022 offseason and have one child with another one on the way.

#2 - Philip Rivers and Tiffany Goodwin

The Rivers Family, Image Credit: Page Six

Philip Rivers met his wife Tiffany Goodwin when they were both just kids. They started dating while they were in middle school and have remained together ever since. They married while Rivers was still attending North Carolina State University at the conclusion of his freshman year.

The two have been married for more than 20 years now, remaining together for the entirety of Rivers' NFL career, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers. They are well known for having a massive family, including having nine children together.

#3 - Joe Flacco and Dana Grady

Joe Flacco and Dana Grady at Super Bowl XLVII

Joe Flacco began dating Dana Grady more than 20 years ago when the two of them were attending the same high school in New Jersey. They have been together ever since and have known each other for almost their entire lives since they were kids, far prior to when they started dating.

Flacco was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 NFL Draft and after just a few years in 2011 he married Dana Grady. They now have five children together, including four boys and a girl. Flacco still plays in the NFL, serving as the back-up quarterback for the New York Jets.

