Top 5 richest NFL QBs with the highest net worth (2022)

The quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL. They routinely earn the largest contracts among players of various positions. They also, often, receive the most opportunities for endorsements and other profitable ventures compared to players in other positions.

#5 - Matthew Stafford - $80 million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the best quarterbacks in their history.

He was paid accordingly throughout his successful career with the Lions and was once the highest earning player of all time, based on contracts only. This significantly contributes to his large net worth.

Real estate is another big factor in Stafford's net worth. He owned a home in Michigan worth around $6.5 million and upgraded even further in California after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

His current home, which was once owned by musician Drake as part of his Yolo Estate, is worth nearly $20 million.

#4 - Joe Flacco - $85 million

Super Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl ring as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, he has bounced around to several different teams in a mix of both starting roles and also serving as a back-up.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Joe Flacco Contract Breakdown http://t.co/hmOnjUAD0D Joe Flacco Contract Breakdown http://t.co/hmOnjUAD0D

Adding to the money he's earned in all of his contracts is a long list of endorsement deals which have significantly increased his net worth. Some of the major companies he's earned deals from are Nike, Reebok, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Haribo and Zynga, among others.

#3 - Russell Wilson - $135 million

Quarterback Russell Wilson at the ESPYS

Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks win two NFC Conference Championships and one Super Bowl ring during his successful run with the organization.

His efforts earned him a massive $140 million contract prior to the 2019 season, which was the largest of all time when it was signed.

NFL @NFL



Will he secure another Russell Wilson secured the league's biggest contract.Will he secure another @Seahawks title? Russell Wilson secured the league's biggest contract. 💰Will he secure another @Seahawks title? 🏆 https://t.co/uKQA6gl81J

Wilson makes a ton of money from all of his endorsement deals as well as his real estate. His former home in Washington, which he bought for nearly $7 million, is currently listed for sale at $28 million.

He and his wife Ciara, a recording artist, recently purchased a new home in Colorado for $25 million, after Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers - $200 million

Aaron Rodgers at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Aaron Rodgers is a Super Bowl winner and four-time NFL MVP award winner for the Green Bay Packers. He recently signed a contract extension prior to the 2022 season worth $50 million per year, the highest AAV on any contract by any player ever.

Rodgers is one of the highest earners by contract but also by endorsements as well. He has struck many deals, such as Adidas and IZOD, but his massive partnership with State Farm is one of his biggest money-makers. He is also an active investor in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

#1 - Tom Brady - $250 million

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the undisputed greatest-ever in NFL history. He is the all-time leader in almost every passing category, including yards and touchdowns, while winning the most games ever. He has won seven Super Bowl rings and appeared in ten of them, both the most by any player in NFL history.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell The Brady family has a net worth of more than $500 million after taxes.



Brady earned $292 million on the field and at least $100 million off of it, has large pieces of TB12, Brady brand and Autograph.



Giselle earned $500 million in her modeling career. The Brady family has a net worth of more than $500 million after taxes.Brady earned $292 million on the field and at least $100 million off of it, has large pieces of TB12, Brady brand and Autograph.Giselle earned $500 million in her modeling career.

Brady is also becoming a legend off the football field for all of his successful business ventures. He has started multiple companies, including the TB12 Method, Autograph, 199 Productions, and Brady Brand.

He and his wife Gisele Bundchen, who has a net worth of $400 million, are one of the richest celebrity couples in the world.

