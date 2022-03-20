3 players Ravens should target after Za'Darius Smith snub

Za'Darius Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason after an injury-plagued 2021 season where he missed all but one game.

He recorded an impressive 26 sacks in 32 games across his first two years with the Packers before becoming a free agent.

Prior to his run with the Packers, Za'Darius Smith spent the first four years of his career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

He was used as a situational pass rusher for the majority of his time there, but racked up 18.5 sacks in 16 starts across 58 appearances.

When the Packers released Za'Darius Smith in the 2022 offseason, the Ravens pursued him for a potential reunion with the team. After Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with his former team, he apparently backed out of the deal and decided to enter himself back into the free agent pool.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent. Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent.

Many of the other top free agent pass rushers have already committed to new teams as well, such as Von Miller and Chandler Jones. The organization has been left scrambling to look for a new replacement. Here are three potential options they could target.

Edge rushers the Ravens could sign during the 2022 NFL offseason instead of Za'Darius Smith

Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston.

Justin Houston is currently a free agent after spending the 2021 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in 15 games and recorded 4.5 sacks.

It was a dip in production from Houston, who averages nearly ten sacks per season in his career. While the veteran pass rusher may be past his prime at this point, he is still a capable contributor if the Ravens choose to bring him back.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney was a productive edge player for the Cleveland Browns last season. He recorded nine sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games, proving he can still be a dominant force when he's healthy.

He could help solve the Ravens issue by joining his fifth different team in as many years.

#3 - Jermaine Johnson II

NFL Combine Jermaine Johnson II

The Baltimore Ravens currently own the 14th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. They can choose to use it on the pass rusher they are seeking.

Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State, who won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award with 12 sacks last year, may be their best available option.

