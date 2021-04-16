Jadeveon Clowney contract breakdown: How much will NFL star earn with Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns added another talented free agent to their defense on Wednesday by signing Jadeveon Clowney. Cleveland has made a ton of upgrades to their defense this off-season. The Browns could've found the final piece to their defensive puzzle on Wednesday when they signed Jadeveon Clowney.

With the contract finally signed, let's take a look at how Jadeveon Clowney's contract breaks down with the Cleveland Browns.

Breaking down Jadeveon Clowney's one-year $8 million contract with the Browns

Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns are all smiles after both sides agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal on Wednesday. Clowney will now line up opposite Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett. The Browns now have one of the best defensive lines in football.

With all the additions the Cleveland Browns have made during free agency, it's easy to believe that the Browns could have one of the best overall defenses in the NFL. Clowney was only able to play a total of eight games for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 due to an injury. Jadeveon Clowney has only played one full-season game since the 2017 season.

Cleveland is hoping that Jadeveon Clowney's injury struggles are past him and he'll be able to play a full season for the Browns in 2021. When he's healthy, Clowney is a force on the defensive side of football. The AFC North quarterbacks are in for a long season if both Clowney and Garrett can stay healthy.

Here's how the contract between the Cleveland Browns and Jadeveon Clowney breaks down.

Jadeveon Clowney's 1-year $8 million deal

It should be noted that according to Ian Rapoport, Jadeveon Clowney's deal is a five-year deal that voids a 1-year deal for cap space circumstances. The deal between Cleveland and Clowney is a 1-year $8 million base salary but can grow to $10 million before it's over.

Signing bonus: $4.5 million

Base salary guaranteed: $2.5 million

46-man roster bonuses: $1 million

Incentives: $2 million ($1 million in playing time and $1 million in sacks)

Jadeveon Clowney had this to say after signing his new contract with the Cleveland Browns.

"It meant a lot man. It means you're wanted by somebody. You can tell that if somebody really wants you, they're gonna use you the right way, so that was another big part of me making my decision. They wanted me and when you're wanted by somebody, you can't just turn it down like a relationship."

The Cleveland Browns will be getting a determined Jadeveon Clowney, a player who will want to prove himself in 2021.