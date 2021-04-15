2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have made major upgrades on the defensive side of the football this offseason. They added Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, and John Johnson III just to name a few. To top it off, the Cleveland Browns currently have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Draft Picks

Round 1: 26th pick

26th pick Round 2: 59th pick

59th pick Round 3: 89th pick, 91st pick

89th pick, 91st pick Round 4: 110th pick, 132nd pick

110th pick, 132nd pick Round 5: 169th pick

169th pick Round 6: 211th pick

211th pick Round 7: 257th pick

2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Edge, cornerback, interior defensive lineman, linebacker

Secondary Positional Needs

Quarterback, interior offensive lineman, offensive tackle

Advertisement

Ancillary Positional Needs

Safety, wide receiver, linebacker, interior defensive lineman, cornerback, tight end

Don't Need

Running back

2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns full mock draft

First-Round 26th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is extremely high on Zaven Collins and feels that he'll be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns will be getting a linebacker that won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football. Collins will be able to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the football for Cleveland and is a great pick at No. 26.

Does your team need a do-it-all LB? @TulsaFootball's Zaven Collins might be your guy. (via @chad_reuter)



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- April 29 - May 1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/HE88V1rJ2f — NFL (@NFL) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Second-Round 59th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select IDL Tommy Togiai - Ohio State

Ohio State IDL Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns are looking good on the defensive front but can always use more talent. Tommy Togiai is a high-level run defender who can really help the Browns front seven. He has the natural talent to stop the run and get to the quarterback. The Browns will be getting a defensive lineman who can step into the Browns rotation and make a big contribution.

Third-Round 89th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select CB Tyson Campbell - Georgia

Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

The Cleveland Browns will be drafting a corner that plays the position with tremendous athleticism. Tyson Campbell has the frame to play cornerback in the NFL and Cleveland has the talent at the cornerback position to utilize him where he thrives and hide his weaknesses until he develops. Campbell will be able to contribute to the Browns in his rookie season and is a solid pick in the third-round.

Advertisement

Third-Round 91st overall pick: Cleveland Browns select OT Spencer Brown - Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

Spencer Brown is a right tackle who plays the position aggressively. Cleveland could use his aggressiveness on their offensive line to keep Baker Mayfield off the ground. The Browns will be receiving an offensive tackle that has a great football IQ and knows how to use his size to his advantage.

Fourth-Round 110th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select IOL Aaron Banks - Notre Dame

Notre Dame IOL Aaron Banks

The Cleveland Browns will address their need for an interior offensive lineman by drafting Notre Dame's Aaron Banks, who brings a ton of experience after starting multiple years. The Browns will be getting an offensive lineman that thrives in run blocking, which is a huge plus for the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Fourth-Round 132nd overall pick: Cleveland Browns select WR Anthony Schwartz - Auburn

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz uses his quickness and body control to his advantage and has breakaway speed. Cleveland is stacked at the wide receiver position with Jarvis Landry, O'dell Beckham Jr., and Rashad Higgins. Schwartz will give them another fast wide receiver for defenses to think about down the field.

Jimmie Robinson ranked second Nationally 2021 College Pro Day & NFL Combine invites 40 yard



4.26 Anthony Schwartz Auburn

4.28 Jimmie Robinson Bethune Cookman

4.29 Rondale Moore Purdue

4.29 Eric Stokes Georgia

4.33 Shi Smith South Carolina pic.twitter.com/E3hLmOTNoB — HBCU News & Sports (@HBCUSports1) April 13, 2021

Fifth-Round 169th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select Edge Rusher Jonathon Cooper - Ohio State

Ohio State Edge Rusher Jonathon Cooper

Advertisement

Jonathon Cooper has played with the likes of Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Cleveland will be getting a polished pass rusher and the Ohio State Buckeyes have a good track record of producing great defensive ends. With the Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney, Cooper will have great mentors to learn from in Cleveland and could develop into a great edge rusher for the Browns.

Sixth-Round 211th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select QB Feleipe Franks - Arkansas

Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks

The Cleveland Browns seem to be all-in on Baker Mayfield and with the improvement that he showed last season, it's easy to say that he's the future of the Browns. That's why Cleveland will wait until the sixth-round to draft Feleipe Franks. The Browns will be getting an experienced quarterback who can adopt the backup role to Mayfield and if something were to happen to Baker, Feleipe Franks has the ability to make an impact.

Seventh-Round 257th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select Safety Damar Hamlin - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Safety Damar Hamlin

Advertisement

Damar Hamlin has started all four years for the Pittsburgh Panthers, during which he has seen his role grow consistently. The Cleveland Browns just signed John Johnson III, so there's no rush for Hamlin to start right away.

The Cleveland Browns will end their 2021 NFL Draft by picking Damar Hamlin out of the University of Pittsburgh.