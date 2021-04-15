2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have made major upgrades on the defensive side of the football this offseason. They added Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, and John Johnson III just to name a few. To top it off, the Cleveland Browns currently have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Draft Picks
- Round 1: 26th pick
- Round 2: 59th pick
- Round 3: 89th pick, 91st pick
- Round 4: 110th pick, 132nd pick
- Round 5: 169th pick
- Round 6: 211th pick
- Round 7: 257th pick
2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Team Needs
Primary Positional Needs
- Edge, cornerback, interior defensive lineman, linebacker
Secondary Positional Needs
- Quarterback, interior offensive lineman, offensive tackle
Ancillary Positional Needs
- Safety, wide receiver, linebacker, interior defensive lineman, cornerback, tight end
Don't Need
- Running back
2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns full mock draft
First-Round 26th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is extremely high on Zaven Collins and feels that he'll be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns will be getting a linebacker that won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football. Collins will be able to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the football for Cleveland and is a great pick at No. 26.
Second-Round 59th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select IDL Tommy Togiai - Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns are looking good on the defensive front but can always use more talent. Tommy Togiai is a high-level run defender who can really help the Browns front seven. He has the natural talent to stop the run and get to the quarterback. The Browns will be getting a defensive lineman who can step into the Browns rotation and make a big contribution.
Third-Round 89th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select CB Tyson Campbell - Georgia
The Cleveland Browns will be drafting a corner that plays the position with tremendous athleticism. Tyson Campbell has the frame to play cornerback in the NFL and Cleveland has the talent at the cornerback position to utilize him where he thrives and hide his weaknesses until he develops. Campbell will be able to contribute to the Browns in his rookie season and is a solid pick in the third-round.
Third-Round 91st overall pick: Cleveland Browns select OT Spencer Brown - Northern Iowa
Spencer Brown is a right tackle who plays the position aggressively. Cleveland could use his aggressiveness on their offensive line to keep Baker Mayfield off the ground. The Browns will be receiving an offensive tackle that has a great football IQ and knows how to use his size to his advantage.
Fourth-Round 110th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select IOL Aaron Banks - Notre Dame
The Cleveland Browns will address their need for an interior offensive lineman by drafting Notre Dame's Aaron Banks, who brings a ton of experience after starting multiple years. The Browns will be getting an offensive lineman that thrives in run blocking, which is a huge plus for the Cleveland Browns.
Fourth-Round 132nd overall pick: Cleveland Browns select WR Anthony Schwartz - Auburn
Anthony Schwartz uses his quickness and body control to his advantage and has breakaway speed. Cleveland is stacked at the wide receiver position with Jarvis Landry, O'dell Beckham Jr., and Rashad Higgins. Schwartz will give them another fast wide receiver for defenses to think about down the field.
Fifth-Round 169th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select Edge Rusher Jonathon Cooper - Ohio State
Jonathon Cooper has played with the likes of Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Cleveland will be getting a polished pass rusher and the Ohio State Buckeyes have a good track record of producing great defensive ends. With the Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney, Cooper will have great mentors to learn from in Cleveland and could develop into a great edge rusher for the Browns.
Sixth-Round 211th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select QB Feleipe Franks - Arkansas
The Cleveland Browns seem to be all-in on Baker Mayfield and with the improvement that he showed last season, it's easy to say that he's the future of the Browns. That's why Cleveland will wait until the sixth-round to draft Feleipe Franks. The Browns will be getting an experienced quarterback who can adopt the backup role to Mayfield and if something were to happen to Baker, Feleipe Franks has the ability to make an impact.
Seventh-Round 257th overall pick: Cleveland Browns select Safety Damar Hamlin - Pittsburgh
Damar Hamlin has started all four years for the Pittsburgh Panthers, during which he has seen his role grow consistently. The Cleveland Browns just signed John Johnson III, so there's no rush for Hamlin to start right away.
The Cleveland Browns will end their 2021 NFL Draft by picking Damar Hamlin out of the University of Pittsburgh.