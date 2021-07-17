NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Best landing spots for DE Justin Houston

With just under two weeks to go until training camps commence throughout the National Football League, Justin Houston, a 10-year veteran, is still a free agent.

Houston has spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the previous eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Although Houston's production over the past couple of years hasn't been what it was at the peak of his career, he is still a top defender and one of the best in his position in the NFL.

Recent reports suggest that several teams have been in contact with Justin Houston and his agent. The veteran is content with waiting for the right deal to come his way and doesn't mind sitting out until it does.

At Least Four Teams Have Reached Out Recently To DE Justin Houston https://t.co/6dNWIuke8F #NFL pic.twitter.com/k0Oifpdndt — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 16, 2021

3 NFL Teams that should sign Justin Houston

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens defense is good but lacks a solid pass rusher. Houston can bring just that to the Ravens' defense. The Ravens' leading pass rusher last year was Matt Judon, who had six sacks. He signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, leaving a hole in the defense.

Houston is an aggressive pass rusher. Having a player like him on defense is integral, especially in the AFC North, where all three of Baltimore's rivals have stellar quarterbacks.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need a pass rusher, as was seen last season. The Bengals have parted ways with some veterans on their defense and haven't made any significant moves.

Houston could join D.J. Reader and Sam Hubbard on the defensive line in Cincinnati.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Justin Houston led the Indianapolis Colts defense in sacks last season with eight and had 12 quarterback hits in 16 games. Houston has been a valuable asset to the Colts defense the last two seasons.

Could the Colts still consider a reunion with Justin Houston?https://t.co/JHY52K1gJZ — Horseshoe Heroes (@HorseshoeHeroes) July 16, 2021

Despite some additions to the defense, including first-round pick Kwity Paye, having a player with Houston's experience on such a young roster could help balance the scales. The Colts still have plenty of salary-cap space to make a deal happen.

Edited by jay.loke710