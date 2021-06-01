NFL Trade Rumors: 5 NFL teams most likely to sign Justin Houston

It's almost June and Justin Houston is still a free agent. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro last played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

An effective pass rusher, Justin Houston could be a valuable addition for any team that needs depth at defensive end. With 97.5 sacks in his career, the veteran is one of the most accomplished players still available in free agency and should get picked up by a team before training camp.

5 NFL Teams that should consider signing Justin Houston

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens drafted defensive end Jayson Oweh in the first round of the draft. But Oweh is young and didn't register a single sack in a shortened season at Penn State in 2020. The Ravens need leadership on the defensive side and Justin Houston could provide that.

With every team in the AFC North boasting a stellar quarterback, the Ravens need to find a player who can put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. It would be a wise decision for the Ravens to sign Houston.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts Justin Houston will sign with Ravens https://t.co/mLX801Dgh2 — The Ravens Wire (@TheRavensWire) May 28, 2021

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt, who has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans are a mess from top to bottom, so adding a veteran like Justin Houston could not only help fill a void on defense but also bring some much-needed leadership into the locker room.

With the Texans facing quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz and Trevor Lawrence twice next season, their defense needs any advantage it can get to stay in the game.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a veteran in Cam Heyward at defensive end. But the Steelers need a pass rusher like Justin Houston. The Steelers' linebacker core is solid and T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Houston will bring another line of attack to the Steelers defense, something they haven't had in many years. Having averaged nine sacks a season, Justin Houston could be a game-changer for the Steelers.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers allowed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to run all over them in the NFC Championship game last season.

The Packers defense needs a spark and a leader. Justin Houston brings both those qualities. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers unhappy with the way the Packers have been building around him, signing Houston could be a step in the right direction in solving those problems.

#5 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could use some help on defense. The Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams in 2020 and he recorded 9.5 sacks in one season. Having an additional pass rusher of Houston's caliber will allow the Seahawks to be even more effective on defense.

The Seahawks were reportedly interested in signing J.J. Watt before he signed with division rival Arizona Cardinals. Signing Justin Houston may be the best alternative they have.