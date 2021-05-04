Houston Texans Draft picks 2021: Who did the Texans pick? Full list of selections

Trading away most of their 2021 NFL draft picks in previous seasons meant that the Houston Texans could only select five rookie players this year.

The Texans have had a disastrous offseason, circling largely around Deshaun Watson’s trade request and legal issues. The draft allowed them to focus on something positive, even if they only had five picks.

The Texans picked three offensive players and two defensive rookies for their 2021 roster.

The Houston Texans' 2021 NFL Draft picks

#1 - Round 3, Pick 67: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

It's looking increasingly likely that the Deshaun Watson era in Houston is over. The Texans used their first pick of the draft to select Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

For the Texans to pick a QB with their first pick signals that they do not expect Watson to be with the team next season. Whether Mills is the right choice to replace him is another conversation.

The Stanford quarterback threw for 428 yards in his final college game. He has been injury-prone in the past and the Texans will be hoping he can become an NFL quality starter.

#2 - Round 3 pick 89: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

With the 89th overall pick in this year’s draft, Houston picked Michigan wide receiver, Nico Collins. The 6-foot-4 Wolverines wide receiver averaged 19.7 yards per catch in 2019.

Collins will provide the Texans with a solid second option behind Brandin Cooks. He’s a smooth route runner with speed to burn on the outside. Houston will be hoping that the rookie can be productive this upcoming season.

#3 - Round 5, Pick 147: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

The Texans added more depth to their already crowded tight end unit by picking Miami tight end Brevin Jordan.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Jordan could be a threat down the seams. He is known for his impressive ability to produce yards after the catch and is a dynamic route runner.

Jordan has the potential to become a real contributor to the Texans’ offense in his rookie season.

#4 - Round 5, Pick 170: Garrett Wallow, LB, TCU

Houston bulked up their linebacker unit by selecting Garrett Wallow out of TCU.

NFL scouts believe Wallow has the ability to be a potential starter and a long-term contributor in the NFL. He has made more than 250 tackles over the past three college football seasons.

Wallow could make an immediate impact on the Texas special teams unit.

#5 - Round 6, Pick 195: Roy Lopez, DT, Arizona

The Texans used their final draft pick in the sixth-round on Arizona defensive tackle Roy Lopez.

The former Arizona star has great balance and lateral speed and could be a big contributor for the Texans.