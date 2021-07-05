NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Ravens should sign Justin Houston

It’s “win now time” in Baltimore this season. After making the postseason for the past three years, the Ravens are desperate to make another Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

One remaining free agent who could help the team reach its third NFL championship game is Justin Houston. The outside linebacker is still without a team as training camp approaches. However, he has all the tools to help a championship contender.

Here are three reasons why the Baltimore Ravens should sign the 32-year-old defender.

#1 - Depth

Adding the four-time Pro Bowler to their linebacking group would give the Ravens some much-needed depth. The new 17-game per season schedule will put pressure on all positions but especially the defensive side of the ball.

The Ravens could use some extra help on defense. Houston's presence would help take some of the pressure and burden off Ravens veterans Calais Campbell and Pernell McPhee. It would also give star linebacker Patrick Queen another NFL veteran to learn from.

2# - Hunger

The ten-year NFL veteran has yet to get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy and is hungry for a Super Bowl ring. What better way for Justin Houston to end his great NFL career than by playing in and winning a Super Bowl?

After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts, it makes sense for Houston to make his way to the AFC North division with the Ravens. The linebacker will also be spurred on by the fact he was not signed immediately in the offseason and will have a chip on his shoulder entering the 2021 season.

#3 - Sack King

During his NFL career, Justin Houston has recorded 97.5 sacks. The man knows how to get to the quarterback. He just needs two and a half sacks to hit the 100-figure mark, so that's some extra motivation for the veteran.

Last season, Houston registered another eight sacks with the Colts and is still a problem for opposing offensive lines. Add 451 tackles and 17 forced fumbles to his record and it's incredible the linebacker is still a free agent.

The AFC North will be very competitive this year with Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger all wanting to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. If Baltimore was to unleash Houston on these QBs, the division could be there for the taking.

