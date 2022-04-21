5 multi-million dollar investments made by Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history by just about every yardstick possible. He holds the all-time NFL record in almost every statistical category for a quarterback, including passing yards and touchdowns, and has also won three NFL MVP awards.

To add to that, he has won 10 Conference Championships and seven Super Bowl rings, both of which are also all-time NFL records.

His success as an NFL player and as a sports figure has reached an unmatched legendary level. But Tom Brady has also been hugely successful off the field as a businessman.

He has invested millions of dollars in various established companies and start-ups. Brady has even started multiple companies of his own. Here are five of his biggest investments by Tom Brady over the years.

#1 - The TB12 Method

The TB12 Performance and Recovery Center

Alex Guerrero is Brady's business partner, personal trainer, body coach, and partial nutritionist who helped him design the TB12 Method. It features a series of exercise regimens and a strict diet in order to expand the physical prime of one's lifetime.

The full method is explained in Brady's book, 'The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,' which was a New York Times bestseller.

TB12sports @TB12sports



It's the perfect time to spring clean your daily routine! Check out some healthy habits to add to your regimen.



#TB12Method 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 #𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗗𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 It's the perfect time to spring clean your daily routine! Check out some healthy habits to add to your regimen. 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 #𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗗𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌷 It's the perfect time to spring clean your daily routine! Check out some healthy habits to add to your regimen.#TB12Method https://t.co/OqPMyolOjV

TB12 has not only been a business for Tom Brady, but a lifestyle. Thanks to this method he created, the legendary quarterback is still playing at over 40 years of age. In fact, he is still in the pink of health and is leading the league in passing at 44 years of age.

#2 - FTX Trading

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen invested in FTX Trading, a cryptocurrency exchange company, prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Brady joined the trend of several professional athletes getting involved with crypto, including Odell Beckham Jr.

#3 - Autograph

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots trophies

Autograph is an NFT platform company founded by Brady in partnership with Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt, who serves as the CEO. The company has raised more than $170 million as a start-up in Silicon Valley and has a star-studded board of famous athletes.

Tom Brady has used his connections in the sports world to get other legendary players involved in the project. But he has also used himself as the main subject for many of the NFTs that have been released through the company.

Brady used his own name to advertise the official launch, which included many NFTs surrounding Brady's career.

#4 - 199 Productions

Super Bowl LII Media Day with Tom Brady

Brady launched a media company called 199 Productions prior to the 2020 NFL season, right before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company was named after his draft position as he wasr infamously selected with 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The company's goal is to create original content across multiple platforms. One of their focuses will be on documentaries. Their first release project was "Man in the Arena," a documentary about Brady's career that was a huge hit.

They are also releasing a feature film titled "Eighty for Brady." There is also a collaboration with ESPN on a 30 for 30 production, on "The Tuck Rule."

#5 - Brady Brand

Capital One's The Match golf challenge

Brady Brand is a clothing company that focuses on high-performance athletic wear. He named the company after himself as a strong marketing tool and the instant credibility has driven sales.

The brand has earned a reputation for being expensive, but the high advertised quality of the product is expected to match the price.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat