3 NFL teams that are a perfect fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. 

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. Despite suffering a knee injury in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year that could affect his availability early in the 2022 season, he is still one of the best available wide receivers on the market.

The Rams expressed interest in bringing Beckham Jr. back to the team earlier in the offseason. However, after signing Allen Robinson II, it seems unlikely that they will also sign Beckham Jr.

With the star wide receiver seeking a new team for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, here are three potential destinations that make sense.

Ideal landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2022 NFL season

#3 - New England Patriots

No wide receiver on the New England Patriots roster exceeded 85 receptions, 900 receiving yards or five touchdowns last season. They entered the 2022 NFL offseason with a pretty obvious need at the position, but have yet to address it.

Odell Beckham Jr. would give them the number one wide receiver that they are currently missing, while also giving young quarterback Mac Jones a reliable weapon in the passing game.

The Patriots should be looking to surround Jones with as much talent as possible to aid in his development and Beckham Jr. would be a step in the right direction.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason when they traded superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation “He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it. I’m going to soak up all the game.”



- Jaylen Waddle on Tyreek Hill “He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it. I’m going to soak up all the game.”- Jaylen Waddle on Tyreek Hill https://t.co/iPepXGropp

They did sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, but they will probably need to do better than that if they want to replace the elite production of Hill.

Hill has recorded at least 87 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in three of the last four years. Signing Beckham Jr., who recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in four playoff games with the Rams, would be a step in the right direction.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have lost their top two wide receivers during the offseason. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the free agency period.

The Packers are in desperate need of wide receivers ahead of the 2022 season. They just signed Aaron Rodgers to a massive contract extension and can follow that up by getting him a proven weapon like Odell Beckham Jr. moving forward.

