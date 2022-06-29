5 Times NFL teams turned their backs on their franchise QB in favor of a new star

Finding the right quarterback is one of the top priorities for every NFL team. With a few exceptions, most of the time Super Bowls are only won by an elite class of quarterbacks, demonstrating the importance of finding the right one to lead a team.

When left without a top-level quarterback, most teams are eliminated from contention before the season even begins.

The enormous impact an elite quarterback has had on the direct success of a franchise has led many teams to make extreme decisions about the position. The quarterbacks are the highest paid players in the NFL by a fairly wide margin because they are always in high demand.

Teams rarely let go of top-tier quarterbacks, but if one ever becomes available, teams pursue them aggressively.

NFL teams have been forced to make tough decisions about their quarterbacks over the course of NFL history. Sometimes they let go of a relatively good one that has been the face of their franchise in order to pursue a new opportunity.

Here are three times a franchise has turned their back on their signal caller to move on to a new option they believed gave them a better chance of winning.

#5 - San Diego Chargers, Drew Brees to Philip Rivers

QBs Drew Brees and Philip Rivers

Drew Brees had a solid run with the San Diego Chargers, especially in his final two seasons with the team, where he recorded a 20-11 record while completing 65 percent of his passes with 51 touchdowns.

Brees hurt his shoulder during the final game of the 2005 season, which may have played a role in the Chargers moving on from him during the offseason.

New Orleans Saints History @SaintsHistory This was during Brees opening series against the Browns in his first reg season start (9/10/2006) with the #Saints . I just want to say. Thank you San Diego for drafting Rivers and allowing Brees to bless us from 2006-2020! This was during Brees opening series against the Browns in his first reg season start (9/10/2006) with the #Saints. I just want to say. Thank you San Diego for drafting Rivers and allowing Brees to bless us from 2006-2020! https://t.co/qY9sHILg0D

The Chargers decided to let Brees sign with the New Orleans Saints during free agency while they would go with young Philip Rivers, who they selected in the 2004 NFL Draft.

While Rivers would go on to have a solid career, Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with the Saints, ranking among the career leaders in every statistical passing category.

#4 - Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers had one of the most notorious quarterback controversies in NFL history. Brett Favre wanted to return for the 2008 NFL season after initially retiring to continue being the starter for the Packers, but the organization had already decided they would move on to Aaron Rodgers.

The bitter Favre continued his career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings while Rodgers took over his job with the Packers. It was probably the right decision, as Favre was aging and Rodgers was ready to go.

The two have combined for three consecutive decades of elite quarterback play for the Packers, including seven NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana to Steve Young

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and Joe Montana

Joe Montana had one of the greatest careers by any quarterback in NFL history, including winning four Super Bowl rings. Despite his incredible success, the San Francisco 49ers also had Steve Young as his back-up, who was a superstar in college and the USFL.

When Montana was injured prior to the 1991 season, Young took over as the starter.

Montana wanted his starting job back when he was healthy, but the 49ers decided to stick with Young instead. Montana would finish the rest of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Young won two NFL MVP awards and another Super Bowl ring for the 49ers.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo to Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Tony Romo

Tony Romo is the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leading passer in many categories, while leading the team to become an annual playoff contender. The Cowboys selected Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft to be Romo's back-up and potentially develop into a starter a few years down the road.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Tony Romo on Dak Prescott: "He's earned the right to be our quarterback." Tony Romo on Dak Prescott: "He's earned the right to be our quarterback." https://t.co/dTGThZsq55

Everything changed when Romo was injured, forcing Prescott into the starting role in his rookie season. He seized the opportunity, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record while being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As Romo recovered from his injury, the Cowboys informed him they would be sticking with Prescott moving forward.

#1 - New England Patriots, Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady

Quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady

Drew Bledsoe was one of the greatest quarterbacks in New England Patriots history and one of the best quarterbacks in the league at the time. He led the league in passing yards during the 1994 season and helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl during the 1996 season.

He signed a massive contract prior to the start of the 2001 season, but was injured in Week 2.

The Patriots turned to Tom Brady to replace him, a sixth-round draft pick who was never really projected to be the starting quarterback. Brady was immediately impressive and the Patriots informed Bledose that the change would be permanent.

The rest is history, as Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots during the greatest career by any NFL player ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far