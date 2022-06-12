5 best plays of Joe Montana's NFL career 

Joe Montana is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He helped the San Francisco 49ers make four Super Bowl appearances during his legendary career, and earned a victory in all four of them on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Montana was defined by winning and his elite ability to elevate his game in the most crucial moments. The bigger the stage, the brighter he shined. His career is filled with epic moments and iconic plays that will always be memorable. Here are five of the best plays from his entire career.

#5 - Montana's first playoff game with the Kansas City Chiefs

Montana with the Kansas City Chiefs' | Image Credit: USA Today

Joe Montana joined the Kansas City Chiefs late in his career following his incredible run with the San Francisco 49ers. He still had plenty left in the tank, leading the Chiefs to the playoffs.

In his first playoff game with his new team, Montana had a signature moment. The Chiefs' season was on the line on a fourth down play, trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers by a touchdown. Montana tied the game with a touchdown pass and the Chiefs won the game in overtime.

#4 - Stealing a victory in Week 2 of the 1987 NFL season

Montana and Jerry Rice, Image Credit: 49ers.com

The 49ers trailed the Cincinnati Bengals by six points during Week 2 of the 1987 NFL season. The Bengals had the ball, but were unable to run the clock out, giving the 49ers one last shot.

Kevin Gallagher



Niners' head coach Bill Walsh gleefully skips off the field, a 27-26 winner. OTD 1987: Bengals' head coach Sam Wyche mismanages the waning clock vs. the #49ers at Riverfront, leaving :02 remaining...just enough time for a game-winning 25-yard Joe Montana-to-Jerry Rice TD aerial.

Montana got the ball for the 49ers at the Bengals 25 yard line with just two seconds remaining. On the final play of the game, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Jerry Rice.

#3 - Heroics on Monday Night Football during Joe Montana's final season

Kansas City Chiefs' Joe Montana, Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Joe Montana was in the final year of his amazing career during the 1994 NFL season. He and the Chiefs faced off against John Elway and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, where Montana showed he still had some magic left, despite nearing the end of his NFL career.

NFL



No. 55: 1994 Week 7 - Chiefs vs. Broncos "Montana Outduels Elway With 1:29 Remaining" (Oct. 17, 1994)

The Chiefs trailed by four points with four minutes remaining in the game when Montana got the ball one last time. He put together a trademark comeback drive, which concluded with a game-winning touchdown pass to Willie Davis.

#2 - 'The Catch'

Dwight Clark makes The Catch, Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

One of the most iconic plays in NFL history is simply known as 'The Catch' and it occurred during the 1981 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers trailed the Cowboys by six points late in the fourth quarter when Joe Montana would get one last chance to win the game. He put together an incredible drive, resulting in 89 yards over 13 plays.

He sealed the victory by rolling out of the pocket and finding Dwight Clark in the back of the endzone for the game-winning touchdown, sending the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

#1 - 'The Drive'

Joe Montana caps off The Drive, Image Credit: Sky Sports

In addition to 'The Catch', Joe Montana is also credited with 'The Drive', another of the most iconic moments in NFL history. The 49ers trailed the Cincinnati Bengals by three points late in Super Bowl XXIII when Montana would get one last chance.

Montana methodically marched the 49ers down the field before throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to John Taylor. He earned his third of four rings with the 49ers in his signature way.

