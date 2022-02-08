5 best Super Bowl performances by QBs ft. Tom Brady, Joe Montana and more

The Super Bowl is where legends are truly made in the NFL. It's the biggest stage and provides players an opportunity to cement their names in NFL history, especially quarterbacks.

There have been many spectacular performances over the years, but here are five quarterbacks who have recorded the greatest all-time individual games in Super Bowl history.

Best QB performances in Super Bowl history

#1 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots - SB LI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady turned in one of the most legendary performances of all time against the Atlanta Falcons. He constructed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, winning the game after trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter. Brady completed 43 total passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

#2 - Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers - SB XXIV

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana

Joe Montana has won four rings in his legendary NFL career. He was excellent in all four of those games, but the final one was his most impressive performance and one of the best of all time.

He completed 22 of his 29 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, all in just three quarters of a 55-10 blow out victory over the Denver Broncos.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Adam Dickson