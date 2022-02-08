×
Create
Notifications

5 best Super Bowl performances by QBs ft. Tom Brady, Joe Montana and more

Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy
Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 08, 2022 03:19 AM IST
Listicle

The Super Bowl is where legends are truly made in the NFL. It's the biggest stage and provides players an opportunity to cement their names in NFL history, especially quarterbacks.

There have been many spectacular performances over the years, but here are five quarterbacks who have recorded the greatest all-time individual games in Super Bowl history.

Best QB performances in Super Bowl history

#1 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots - SB LI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady turned in one of the most legendary performances of all time against the Atlanta Falcons. He constructed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, winning the game after trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter. Brady completed 43 total passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

@Edelman11 5 years ago today.The #Falcons were up 28-3 with one quarter left in the Super Bowl.Enter Tom Brady...https://t.co/qJ59cejQFh

#2 - Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers - SB XXIV

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana

Joe Montana has won four rings in his legendary NFL career. He was excellent in all four of those games, but the final one was his most impressive performance and one of the best of all time.

He completed 22 of his 29 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, all in just three quarters of a 55-10 blow out victory over the Denver Broncos.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Adam Dickson
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी