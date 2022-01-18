Why was Troy Aikman upset about calling Buccaneers blowout game vs Eagles?

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are the top NFL broadcast team for FOX network. They get the "best" game each week in the NFL that FOX has the rights to broadcast. During the regular season, FOX owns the rights to the large majority of the non-prime time NFC games while CBS handles the AFC. The NFL Playoffs, however, work a little differently in the way games are distributed to networks.

Aikman and Joe Buck were assigned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. It aired on FOX network at 1:00 EST on Sunday. Aikman made a comment during the broadcast that implied he would rather be working on a different game.

Troy Aikman implies he would have rather called the Cowboys vs. 49ers game

NFL broadcaster on FOX Troy Aikman

Despite calling the Buccaneers game against the Eagles, it sounds like Troy Aikman would have preferred to call the Cowboys game against the 49ers. During the fourth quarter of their FOX broadcast, Joe Buck plugged the Cowboys game that would follow their game, but it would be on the CBS network. Aikman made a comment that sounded a little bitter.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tory Aikman doesn't sound happy that FOX got Eagles-Bucs and not 49ers-Cowboys. Tory Aikman doesn't sound happy that FOX got Eagles-Bucs and not 49ers-Cowboys. https://t.co/isj8xNmygo

After hyping up a great match-up, he implied that he wished he was working on that game.

"I think there's a lot of people that would like to be calling that game..." -Troy Aikman

If the Cowboys vs. 49ers game took place in the regular season, and it wasn't in a prime time slot, then FOX would have been the network to air it. Considering the teams involved, Buck and Aikman more than likely would have been the team to handle it. Unfortunately for Aikman, CBS had the rights to the playoff game.

The Buccaneers blowing out the Eagles may have been part of the reason why Aikman would have preferred a different game. The fact that he is a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, where he won three Super Bowl rings, may have played into the equation as well. His preference is likely to be able to work on "his" team's games whenever possible, especially in the playoffs.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr From the excitable Tony Romo to the classic professionalism of Troy Aikman. Both former Cowboys From the excitable Tony Romo to the classic professionalism of Troy Aikman. Both former Cowboys

Also Read Article Continues below

Rather than Aikman, another former Dallas Cowboys quarterback got the assignment for the game against the 49ers. Tony Romo and his broadcast partner Jim Nantz, the top team for the NFL on CBS, got to work on the game instead.

Edited by Windy Goodloe