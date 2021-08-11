Who is Joe Buck? NFL announcer makes his Jeopardy debut as host

NFL commentator Joe Buck has followed in the Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers' footsteps in hosting the iconic TV game show “Jeopardy” this year.

Buck took over the guest-hosting duties last night and just like his NFL and MLB commentary, it provoked a wide range of feedback on social media.

Before he began his Jeopardy hosting gig, Buck talked to the media about not taking over the show as the host.

“I think that anybody that came in as a guest host wants to put their own stamp on it. But I think my wants and my personality take a backseat to the game which is how it should be. To be inside of it, see how it works, see the intensity of the game, I will go home with a newfound appreciation from something I already appreciate.”

Fans' reaction to Joe Buck hosting Jeopardy

After Buck’s debut as Jeopardy host, Twitter users put out their thoughts on how he did on his first night. As is typical with anything Joe Buck does, the responses varied.

OK, I'm going to let it slide this time, @buck, because you were so darn good hosting #jeopardy tonight...



But next time you better be calling a Cleveland win. https://t.co/EkjjtmG5Nr — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) August 9, 2021

Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 9, 2021

Also, I have no idea who Joe Buck is, but he's annoying me as the guest host. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 9, 2021

Joe Buck's broadcasting career

Buck is the son of legendary St. Louis sports broadcaster Jack Buck, so you could say he was born into the business.

He began calling baseball games as a teenager and got his first full-time broadcast gig with the St. Louis Cardinals minor league team, the Louisville Redbirds, in 1991. Buck also began filling in for his father on local Cardinals games the same year.

Joe Buck hit the big time at just 25, when in 1994 he was hired by Fox to announce NFL games on network television. He is still commentating on NFL games on Fox and has worked with Tim Green, Cris Collingsworth and Troy Aikman in the booth.

In 1996, Buck became the lead baseball announcer for Fox alongside Tim McCarver. He has called all but two MLB World Series since then.

The multi-sports broadcaster has also hosted golf coverage on Fox since 2014.

Film appearances

Joe Buck has appeared as himself in several TV shows and films including Fever Pitch, Family Guy, Brockmire, Pitch, Conan and American Dad.

Awards

The longtime NFL broadcaster was awarded the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He has won eight sports Emmy awards and is a three-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year.

Edited by Prem Deshpande