Who is a greater Packers legend? Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre are not only two of the most legendary Green Bay Packers quarterbacks of all-time, but they are also two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. They have covered three decades of elite quarterback play for Green Bay, starting during the 1992 NFL season when Favre first took over as a starter.

While Rodgers and Favre are both likely to be among the top ten quarterbacks in NFL history, they will always be compared and debated. Here's a look at each of their careers to explore the question of which is better.

Brett Favre's career with the Packers

Brett Favre celebrates victory at Super Bowl XXXI

Brett Favre is the only player in NFL history to have won the MVP award in three consecutive seasons and is tied for the third-most total of all time. He led the NFL in passing yards twice and in touchdowns in four different seasons while also being selected as an All-Pro six times, all with the Packers.

In the postseason, Favre put together a 13-10 career record with 44 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He made two appearances in the Super Bowl, while coming away with a ring in one of them.

Aaron Rodgers' career with the Packers

Aaron Rodgers wins Super Bowl XLV MVP

Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards in his career so far, the second-most by any player ever, including one in each of the last two consecutive seasons. He has led the league in touchdown passes twice and completion percentage once while being selected to five All-Pro teams.

Rodgers has a mediocre 11-10 postseason record, but has an impressive 45 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions. He made one appearance in the Super Bowl, where he came away with a victory.

Better NFL career for Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers?

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre

While their careers are relatively similar when it comes to accomplishments and cumulative numbers, what gives Aaron Rodgers the overall edge is his elite efficiency, which is far superior to Favre's. Rodgers has an outstanding 104.5 career passer rating, a stat he has led the NFL in four times, while Favre's 86 is relatively average.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre for the most TD passes in franchise history



@packers history!Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre for the most TD passes in franchise history .@packers history!Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre for the most TD passes in franchise history 🙌https://t.co/T3Z22imrBa

Brett Favre has averaged more than one interception per start during his career and has the most total interceptions in NFL history. Rodgers averages less than half an interception per start while posting the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history. Rodgers has already thrown more touchdowns for the Packers than Favre did, and Rodgers is still actively playing.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL



• In 45 fewer games

• On 1,730 fewer attempts

• With 193 fewer INTs



193 fewer INTs... Just ridiculous. Aaron Rodgers matched Brett Favre’s #Packers passing TD record:• In 45 fewer games• On 1,730 fewer attempts• With 193 fewer INTs193 fewer INTs... Just ridiculous. Aaron Rodgers matched Brett Favre’s #Packers passing TD record:• In 45 fewer games• On 1,730 fewer attempts • With 193 fewer INTs193 fewer INTs... Just ridiculous. https://t.co/5DUwtwoFmX

Favre and Rodgers have relatively similar postseason careers in terms of success. If Rodgers was able to find a way to win another Super Bowl ring prior to retiring, he would solidify his legacy as greater than Favre's. Alternatively, if Rodgers continues to be eliminated from the postseason early, he could potentially fall back below Favre in the hierarchy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far