Has any American athlete won 3 MVP awards in a row? Aaron Rodgers could create history in 2022

Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL MVP in both of the past two years. He now enters the 2022 NFL season looking to join a very exclusive club - of professional athletes to have won three consecutive MVP awards.

Winning back-to-back awards is extremely difficult for any player in any sport, and it has been done only a few times before. Moving from two in a row to three consecutive MVP awards requires exceptional consistency.

Aaron Rodgers seeks to join Brett Favre as the only NFL players to win three consecutive MVPs

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers has already joined the elite list of legendary NFL players to have won back-to-back MVP awards. He will now get his opportunity to join just one other NFL player who has won the award in three straight seasons. Fittingly, that player is Brett Favre, another Green Bay Packers legend.

Favre won three consecutive NFL MVP awards between the 1995 and 1997 seasons. Fellow Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers could join him in having this distinction if he were to win the award for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

StatMuse @statmuse Most MVP awards in NFL history:



Rodgers already ranks second all-time with a total of four NFL MVP awards, leading Brett Favre by one and trailing only Peyton Manning, who won the award five times.

Rodgers will be looking to further solidify his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time by matching two amazing NFL records set by Favre and Manning.

Athletes who have won at least 3 MVP awards in a row

Wayne Gretzky is arguably among the greatest sportspersons across codes, winning an insane eight consecutive MVP awards, and nine in ten years during his legendary NHL career. Bobby Orr is the only other player in NHL history with at least three consecutive MVP awards.

Barry Bonds won four consecutive MVP awards during his prime, as part of his total of seven MVP awards in the course of his MLB career. No other MLB player has recorded more than two in a row at any point or more than three total MVPs during their careers.

The NBA has three different players who have won three MVP awards in a row, but no one got more than three consecutively. Bill Russell was the first to do so as part of his five MVPs and was briefly followed by Wilt Chamberlain, who won three straight of his four overall. Larry Bird is the final NBA player to do so, winning all three of his MVPs consecutively.

