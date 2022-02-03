Will Peyton Manning be the next Broncos owner?

A new opportunity has presented itself to talented entrepreneur, Peyton Manning. He has expressed serious interest in purchasing the Denver Broncos after the Bowlen family officially listed the team for sale. The decision to sell the team was driven by several internal disputes over hierarchy.

Peyton Manning is a Denver Broncos legend, playing the latter part of his career there and helping them win two AFC Championships as well as a Super Bowl ring. He also added five NFL MVP awards between the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, the most by any player of all time.

But Manning's success didn't end with his retirement from football. He has long been involved with various media endeavors, one of which being his company, Omaha Productions.

Peyton Manning prepares to compete for ownership of the Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning will have to clear some hurdles in order to become the new owner of the Denver Broncos. He will first need to assemble an ownership group with multiple investors. Though, he will still function as the face of the operation, similar to how Derek Jeter completed his MLB deal for ownership of the Miami Marlins.

The most recent NFL team to undergo a change in ownership was the Carolina Panthers, purchased by David Tepper for 2.3 billion dollars in 2018. There is reason to believe that the Broncos will sell for a significantly greater amount when the new CBA and TV deals are taken into consideration. Those deals will substantially increase each team's value, including the Broncos.

Peyton Manning has a real shot at becoming the owner, but will have plenty of competition from other potential buyers. Another Broncos legend, John Elway, is expected to be one of those competitors. He is in a similar situation, in need of investors in order to make a deal work. The team will go to the highest bidder.

