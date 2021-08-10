Peyton Manning Hall of Fame speech: 3 best moments from NFL legend's enshrinement

The play call “Omaha, Omaha!” rang around Canton, Ohio, last weekend as Peyton Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, winning two Super Bowls and five MVP awards over his legendary 18-season NFL career.

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB has carved out a successful media career post retirement, starring in national ad campaigns and hosting his own sports show on ESPN.

Peyton Manning produced a speech for the ages

His famously dry sense of humor had NFL fans anticipating his induction speech and the first ballot Hall of Famer did not disappoint.

Here are the three best moments from Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame speech.

#1 - Unveiling his HoF bust with his dad

Before Peyton Manning started his speech, he unveiled his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust alongside his father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

You could see the tears well up in Peyton’s eyes as he hugged his dad on stage before they unveiled his bronze bust.

Peyton went on to talk about how his dad was his hero growing up and how he passed on his knowledge to him during his football career.

'My favorite quarterback, my hero, my role model, my dad Archie Manning," Peyton said.

"My favorite quarterback. My hero. My role model. My dad."



The Manning Family 🙏



📺: #PFHOF21 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nPtWogKj8v — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2021

#2 - Tom Brady roast

Manning’s longtime rival, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, was in attendance. Brady joked on Twitter before the Hall of Fame ceremony that he was going to ensure Manning was really retired.

“I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back.”

The five-time MVP didn’t let this opportunity to poke fun at Brady about his longevity in the sport and newfound social media fame slip.

“By the time he is inducted in his first year of eligibility in 2035, he’ll only have to post his speech on his Instagram account,” Manning said of Brady.

Tom Brady getting booed during Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame speech.



“What’s up with that? What’d I do wrong?”



Sports rock. pic.twitter.com/60xcZ1U3zZ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 9, 2021

The crowd booing the Bucs QB was a nice touch too.

#3 - Teammate shoutout

Peyton Manning once again showed his class by taking some time during his speech to shout out to his former teammates.

He had this to say about his former Colts running back Edgerrin James:

“To be inducted on the same weekend as one of my favorite teammates of all time Edgerrin James is a thrill.”

The Hall of Fame QB also mentioned former Colts players Jeff Saturday, Marvin Harrison, head coach Tony Dungy and GM Bill Polian. He also called out Broncos legends John Elway and Steve Atwater.

Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison in attendance to support their teammate @EdgerrinJames32 tonight in Canton.#PFHOF20 | @Colts



📸: @NFL pic.twitter.com/5WPd6bobqc — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 8, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram