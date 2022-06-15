3 biggest NFL weddings that took place in 2022 offseason ft Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

NFL players and staff members have demanding schedules during the season. They don't have much spare time for anything else in their lives besides activities related to their football careers. From long hours in the film room to extensive workout sessions, coaches and players aren't granted a whole lot of personal time over the course of the season.

This is why they usually wait until the offseason to plan important life events, such as getting married. Here are three NFL weddings that occurred during the 2022 NFL offseason.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Mahomes Wedding, Image Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been together since they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. After graduating, Matthews attended the University of Texas to play soccer, while Mahomes went to Texas Tech to play football and baseball.

Kelly Traut @KellyTexas2012 When you’re Patrick Mahomes, you get Coors to sponsor your wedding weekend When you’re Patrick Mahomes, you get Coors to sponsor your wedding weekend ❤️💛 https://t.co/TtpZpWizQU

They're both excellent athletes. Mahomes could have gone pro in baseball or football, while Matthews is a certified personal trainer and former soccer player in college and overseas. They also combined for ownership stakes in three professional sports teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and Kansas City Current.

Mahomes is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs while Matthews continues her fitness career. They married in Hawaii in March during the 2022 offseason.

Additionally, they recently had a child, Sterling Skye, and are expecting a second.

#2 - Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn

McVay Wedding, Image Credit: Daily Mail

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay started the 2022 calendar year with two major accomplishments in his life. In February, he won his first ever Super Bowl ring, then followed it up a few months later by getting married to Veronika Khomyn in June.

McVay and Khomyn met more than a decade ago when McVay was serving as an NFL assistant coach for Washington and Khomyn was attending George Mason University in Virginia. They developed a romantic relationship as Khomyn finished her studies and McVay worked his way up the NFL ladder.

More than 10 years later, they married in Beverly Hills and now live in Los Angeles, from where Khomyn works as a realtor and McVay continues to coach the Rams.

#3 - David Bakhtiari and Frankie Shebby

Image Credit: David Bakhtiari's Facebook

Immediately following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari married Frankie Shebby in March. The long-time couple apparently had a star-studded wedding, including a very familiar face officiating it.

Packers quarterback and close friend of Bakhtiarai, Aaron Rodgers, officiated the wedding during the 2022 offseason. This caught a lot of people off guard and while the two enjoyed the event, they will now prepare together for the upcoming 2022 NFL season for the Packers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far