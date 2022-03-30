Sean McVay claims Aaron Donald stopped him from leaving Los Angeles Rams for broadcasting gig

Aaron Donald and Sean McVay both entered the 2022 NFL offseason with some uncertainty about their futures with the Los Angeles Rams after they won the Super Bowl last season. Donald has been contemplating the idea of early retirement while McVay has received offers to leave coaching and join the broadcasting world.

During their annual NFL meeting in Florida, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that his superstar defensive lineman will be returning for the 2022 NFL season. He also added that Donald is working out a new contract extension with the organization. It will likely be a massive deal and among the largest of all time.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL @PFN365 Rams coach Sean McVay said that decision of Aaron Donald to not retire is such a 'major relief' added that team now has to figure out his contract. Joked that if Donald hadn't come back maybe he goes the television route #Rams Rams coach Sean McVay said that decision of Aaron Donald to not retire is such a 'major relief' added that team now has to figure out his contract. Joked that if Donald hadn't come back maybe he goes the television route #Rams @PFN365 https://t.co/3jjk5xVH0B

Sean McVay also jokingly stated that, if Aaron Donald decided to retire, then maybe he would have explored his broadcasting options, instead of returning as the Rams head coach. While he likely would have returned to the Rams either way, he did receive several offers from different networks to join the booth this year if he was willing to retire early.

The statement about leaving the Rams, however, was probably more about McVay emphasizing the importance of having Donald on the team. McVay is still just 36 years old and is one of the youngest head coaches in the entire NFL, so it would have been shocking if he decided to step away from coaching already.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Which is good because this is the list of every player in NFL history with 3 DPOYs and a Super Bowl win:



Aaron Donald

Lawrence Taylor Sean McVay has confirmed that Aaron Donald is planning to return in 2022.Which is good because this is the list of every player in NFL history with 3 DPOYs and a Super Bowl win:Aaron DonaldLawrence Taylor Sean McVay has confirmed that Aaron Donald is planning to return in 2022.Which is good because this is the list of every player in NFL history with 3 DPOYs and a Super Bowl win:▪️Aaron Donald▪️Lawrence Taylor https://t.co/9UQa7jOz3N

Having Donald gives the Rams a better chance of winning every game, including making another run at a Super Bowl in the 2022 season. McVay was likely just highlighting Donald's greatness with a statement about potentially leaving.

Aaron Donald's career with the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

The Rams selected Aaron Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact during his first season, having been chosen as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by recording nine sacks and forcing two fumbles. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl that year and in each of his eight seasons in the league.

After winning the DROY in his first year, he has followed that with seven consecutive seasons, being chosen as a first-team All-Pro interior defensive lineman. He has also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, joining Lawrence Taylor and JJ Watt as the only players to win it three times. Donald also helped the Rams win the Super Bowl for the 2022 season by recording the game-winning sack.

