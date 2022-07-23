Patrick Mahomes should demand a pay raise after seeing Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray's contract extensions

Patrick Mahomes made history in September 2020 when he signed a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The extension is worth $450 million over ten years. This brings the total contract value to $503 million over 12 years, when adding to the two years that were left on his previous contract.

When Mahomes signed the deal, his $45 million dollars in AAV was the highest in NFL history. The total value of his contract is not only the highest in NFL history, but the biggest contract in all of American sports history. The deal is also the second-largest total contract in sports history around the entire world, trailing only Lionel Messi. Messi once signed a $674 million contract with FC Barcelona.

Mahomes' contract looks massive at first glance. But when compared to some of the newer quarterback contracts being signed recently, he may be underpaid. He still owns the record for total value, but has fallen to fourth place in AAV. Aaron Rodgers currently holds the top spot with $50.3 million. This isn't entirely surprising, as Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award for the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Two other quarterbacks surpassed Patrick Mahomes in AAV during the 2022 NFL offseason when they signed new contract extensions. Deshaun Watson earns $46 million in AAV with the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray signed a deal worth $46.1 million in AAV with the Arizona Cardinals.

While Watson and Murray are great quarterbacks, they are certainly not Mahomes. The two have combined to win just one career playoff game and neither of them have been selected as an All-Pro. Nor have they won an NFL MVP award or a Super Bowl ring. Mahomes has done all of that and more in just four years as a starting quarterback. So perhaps he should ask the Chiefs for a payrise.

Patrick Mahomes' career accomplishments

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback ever to reach 50 career wins, needing just 63 starts to do so. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons as a starting quarterback. He has also been chosen to two All-Pro teams and won an NFL MVP award.

StatMuse @statmuse Patrick Mahomes turns 25 today with these already under his belt:



- Super Bowl Champ

- Super Bowl MVP

- NFL MVP

- 2x Pro-Bowl

- First-team All-Pro

- 5,000 yard / 50 TD season

- Youngest ever to win MVP and a SB

- First half-billion contract in sports history Patrick Mahomes turns 25 today with these already under his belt:- Super Bowl Champ- Super Bowl MVP- NFL MVP- 2x Pro-Bowl- First-team All-Pro- 5,000 yard / 50 TD season- Youngest ever to win MVP and a SB- First half-billion contract in sports history https://t.co/rW5FbCuX4O

Mahomes has made the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, while accumulating an impressive 8-3 postseason record. He has won two Conference titles and a Super Bowl ring, while also being named the Super Bowl MVP. He has accomplished more than Watson and Murray combined, while being the same age as Watson and just two years older than Murray.

Mahomes enters the season without star receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been traded to the Miami Dolphins. Though they have solid replacements in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, many think the Chiefs have declined. It is normally a mistake to underestimate a talent like Patrick Mahomes. Bookmakers certainly haven't, as the Chiefs are among the favorites for this year's Super Bowl.

