How does Kyler Murray's contract compare to Deshaun Watson's and the rest of the NFL's highest earners

Kyler Murray became one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL today when he signed a massive new contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The two sides have been negotiating a new deal for much of the 2022 NFL offseason and finally came to an agreement. It is a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guaranteed money.

Murray's new deal with the Cardinals carries an incredible $46.1 million in AAV, ranking him among the league's top five highest paid players entering the 2022 NFL season. Here are the top five quarterbacks ranked by AAV.

#5 - Josh Allen - $43 million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills worth more than $258 million, including $150 million in guaranteed money. The deal keeps Allen under contract with the Bills until the conclusion of the 2028 NFL season. The deal takes full effect in the 2023 season, so he will carry just a $16.4 million cap hit during the 2022 season.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes - $45 million

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes signed the largest ever total money contract in American sports history when he agreed to a massive ten-year extension. His deal with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth $450 million. His deal also ranks second in all sports across the world based on total money, trailing only Lionel Messi.

Shop4Fem @Shop4Fem Lionel Messi's leaked Barcelona mega-contract is worth $122 million per year more than Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking Chiefs deal dlvr.it/RrsVtC Lionel Messi's leaked Barcelona mega-contract is worth $122 million per year more than Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking Chiefs deal dlvr.it/RrsVtC https://t.co/WD6iAoSunD

#3 - Deshaun Watson - $46 million

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson made headlines during the 2022 offseason when the Cleveland Browns acquired him via trade. They followed it up by signing him to a five-year contract extension worth $230 million, all of which is fully guaranteed. Watson set a new record for the most guaranteed money on any contract in NFL history.

#2 - Kyler Murray - $46.1 million

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is the most recent quarterback to sign a huge contract extension in the NFL. His five-year deal is worth half a million dollars more than Watson's in total money, making Murray the second-highest paid player by AAV. Unlike Watson, Murray's contract is not fully guaranteed. He will receive $160 million in guaranteed money.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - $50.3 million

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers set a new record when he signed a three-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. The deal is worth more than $150 million in fully guaranteed money. He is the first athlete in American sports history to sign a contract worth more than $50 million in AAV.

