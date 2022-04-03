5 NFL QBs who are currently better than Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He last played during the 2020 season, when he led the entire league in passing yards. After taking a year off, he will likely return for the 2022 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns after being traded during the offseason. While the Browns now have one of the best quarterbacks, here are five that are currently better than he is.

#5 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has quickly ascended to one of the top quarterbacks in his very brief time in the NFL so far. The 2022 season was just the second of his career and the first in which he completed a full season. He wasted no time finding success, helping the Cincinnati Bengals win the AFC Championship and appear in the Super Bowl.

Burrow was extremely efficient during the 2022 regular season. He led all quarterbacks in completion percentage and yards per completion while ranking second in passer rating last year.

#4 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has spent his entire career so far with the Seattle Seahawks, where he has won two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl ring. He will join a new team for the first time in the 2022 season after being traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest blockbusters of the offseason.

While Russell Wilson's cumulative statistics were down in the 2021 season due to a finger injury, he still managed to put up impressive efficiency numbers. He ranked in the top five in both touchdowns to interception ratio, as well as passer rating. He has thrown 292 career touchdown passes against just 87 interceptions.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahome

Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the best starts by any quarterback of all time for everything he has accomplished already. In just four seasons as a starting quarterback, he has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP award, two Conference Championships and four division titles. If he continues at this pace, Mahomes will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been the most dominant quarterback in the regular season over the last several years. He has won 13 regular-season games in each of the last three seasons while winning the NFL MVP award in the last two consecutive seasons. He has now won four NFL MVP awards in his career, the second most by any player of all time.

While Rodgers has come up short in the postseason, he has been basically unstoppable in the regular season. He led the entire NFL in QBR and passer rating during the 2021 season while posting a ridiculous 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Unlike Aaron Rodgers, postseason struggles haven't been the story of Tom Brady's legendary career. He has appeared in ten Super Bowls and won seven of them. He has accomplished more in his career than any other player of all time, and at 44 years old, he's on top of his game.

Tom Brady led the entire league in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2021 season, despite being the oldest player. He has shown no signs of slowing down and is just as good now as he's ever been.

