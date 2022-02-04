Why Tom Brady was never the NFL's highest-paid QB

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons. He holds tons of NFL records, including career passing yards and touchdowns, but he is even better known for being the greatest winner in NFL history. He set records by appearing in ten Super Bowls, winning seven and being named the MVP in five of them.

Tom Brady will retire from the NFL with more Super Bowls (7) than all 32 NFL franchises. Tom Brady will retire from the NFL with more Super Bowls (7) than all 32 NFL franchises.🐐🐐

Brady is the most accomplished quarterback to ever play in the game. He consistently dominated the NFL for more than two decades, reaching the Super Bowl in nearly half of his seasons played. Unlike most other great quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady was never fully compensated for his value with any sort of monster contract.

Tom Brady explains his willingness to take pay cuts

It would clearly appear that Brady always deserved bigger contracts than what he received. Brady has addressed this issue on several occasions throughout his career. At times revealing his own stance on it. In 2019 when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was asked why he was always willing to take pay cuts while a member of the New England Patriots.

"I think the thing I've always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority." -Tom Brady on Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked about his willingness to take pay cuts

Brady knows more than anyone else that to win championships, a great quarterback needs to be surrounded by a solid team. This concept is why he was willing to take less of a salary. Winning Super Bowls was the most important goal for him and he knew he would increase his chances of winning more of them by surrounding himself with good players.

- “You never want to count anybody’s pockets, but if you have all this money and your goal is to win, then you have to take a little bit less to eat so everybody can eat. We saw how Brady did it and look at him now.” @KJ_WRIGHT34 with us talking about Russell Wilson’s contract “You never want to count anybody’s pockets, but if you have all this money and your goal is to win, then you have to take a little bit less to eat so everybody can eat. We saw how Brady did it and look at him now.”-@KJ_WRIGHT34 with us talking about Russell Wilson’s contract

By requiring less money on his own contract, Brady allowed the organization he played for to spend more on other players. This allowed them to retain important pieces already on the roster, as well as acquire free agents to further improve the team as a whole. Brady's unselfishness and his obsession with winning played a major role in his success.

How much money has Tom Brady earned in the NFL?

Brady has earned more than 300 million dollars in his NFL career, the most by any player of all time. It's more because of his longevity than anything else, as he was never anywhere near the highest paid player in the NFL.

He was often towards the middle of the pack for quarterback salaries each year, including making the 15th most money in the 2021 NFL season. However, the quarterback has made a few funny remarks regarding the situation.

"And my wife makes a lot of money." - Tom Brady on Jimmy Kimmel Live while discussing his willingness to take pay cuts

Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen made more money in her career as a supermodel than Brady did in his career as a quarterback. She is estimated to be worth more than 400 million dollars. Brady admits that his wife's success made it easier for him to accept less money on all his NFL contracts.

