Tom Brady Retires: 3 reasons why the NFL GOAT must win the 2021 MVP Award

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 legendary seasons. At 44 years old he decided it was time to call it a career, despite the fact that he's still playing at an extremely high level. He is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has the numbers to prove it.

Brady won three NFL MVP awards during his career and is one of the favorites to win it for the 2021 NFL season. Only legendary Peyton Manning, who has won five, has more NFL MVP awards than Brady. Here are three reasons why Tom Brady should win his fourth this year.

Why Tom Brady should win the 2021 NFL MVP award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

#1 - Brady led the NFL in several passing categories

Brady recorded 485 completions for 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns in the 2021 regular season, all of which were the most in the NFL. He also threw just 12 interceptions, less than any other player in the top six in passing yards.

Brady lead the league in passing yards and touchdowns at 44 years old with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. He won 13 games this year

Brady is the only player to average more than 300 passing yards per game in the 2021 NFL season. His 68.1 QBR was the second best this season, while his 102.1 passer rating ranked 7th overall.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

#2 - Overcoming adversity

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense faced plenty of adversity during the 2021 NFL season. They had to overcome injuries suffered by several key players at different points in the year, including Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Despite being without his full arsenal of weapons for the majority of the season, Brady still found a way to dominate. leading his team all the way to the Divisional Round. Brady and the Buccaneers ultimately suffered a narrow 27-30 defeat to the Super Bowl-bound LA Rams.

They also had to endure all of the drama surrounding Antonio Brown. He was suspended for a fake vaccination card and would later quit the team in the middle of a Week 17 game against the Jets, among other things. Brady still managed to help the Buccaneers win 13 games, tied most in the NFL.

#3 - Going out on top

Tom Brady's final TD pass in the NFL was a 60 yard dime. The fact he's leaving after having an MVP type season will only enhance his legend.

Brady is retiring at the age of 44 but is still at the top of his game. A strong argument can be made that he was the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL season.

His accomplishments and accolades are unmatched and it would only be fitting for him to go out on top. Unfortunately he can't win the Super Bowl this season, but at least he has a great chance to cap-off a stellar career by winning one more MVP award.

